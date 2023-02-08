Lydia Ko changes caddies

Lydia Ko reunites with caddie David Jones for the 2023 LPGA season.

Women’s world No 1 golfer Lydia Ko has switched caddies for the new season.

After a stellar 2022 where she regained the top ranking, won the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, claimed the Rolex Player of the Year award and the Vare Trophy for low scoring average, the 25-year-old Kiwi has dropped Derek Kistler.

Ko’s sister and manager, Sura, confirmed the development to Golfweek with David Jones taking over her bag for 2023. There was no reason given for the unexpected change.

1 NEWS Lydia Ko shook off the challenge of Leona Maguire in Florida to finish on top of the LPGA season standings.

They start their season next week at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International.

Ko and Jones have worked together previously, teaming up at the 2021 Lotte Championship where Ko broke a 1,084-day winless streak with a commanding seven-shot victory at Kapolei Golf Club in Hawaii.

Jones has worked both the LPGA and PGA tours, most recently caddying for Canadian Nick Taylor.

Jones has had other success in the women’s game.

He was on the bag for In Gee Chun when she won the 2016 Evian Championship and helped Sung Hyun Park to two major championships - the 2017 US Women’s Open and 2018 KPMG Women’s PGA.