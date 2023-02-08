White Ferns captain Sophie Devine will be the first player up in lucrative WPL auction

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine will be the first player up in the inaugural WPL auction on Monday.

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine will be the first player up when the inaugural Women’s Premier League auction is held on Monday night and has set her base price as high as possible.

The auction for the Twenty20 franchise competition will start at 10pm NZ time, eight hours before New Zealand face hosts South Africa in a pivotal match at the T20 World Cup.

Devine and her team-mate could be buoyed if they fetch a nice salary from one of the five WPL teams, but they could just as equally be crushed if they miss out.

A total of 19 New Zealanders have put their names in the hat for one of the 30 spots on offer for foreign players, including 11 of the 15-strong squad currently in South Africa.

Devine is one of 24 players to have set their base price at 50 lakh (NZ$96,000), while fellow all-rounder Melie Kerr has set hers at 40 lakh (NZ$70,000).

The other 17 New Zealanders, a group that includes Suzie Bates and Lea Tahuhu, have all set their base price at 30 lakh (NZ$57,000).

Amy Satterthwaite, who retired from international cricket last year, has not put her name forward. Seamer Hannah Rowe, a member of the T20 World Cup squad, was another notable absentee.

Bengaluru, Delhi, Gujarat, Lucknow and Mumbai will be the five teams in the first season of the WPL, which has been launched as the men’s Indian Premier League marks its 15-year anniversary.

Each team will have a purse of 12 crore (NZ$2.3 million) to spend and the money on offer will be unlike anything seen before in women’s cricket.

Ahead of the World Cup, which starts this weekend with South Africa hosting Sri Lanka [first ball Saturday 6am NZ time], Devine acknowledged that the timing of the WPL auction was far from ideal.

"Some people are going to get picked up; some people won't," Devine said. "And you are going to get a value attached to what you are worth which, as human beings, is not the nicest [thing], to be perfectly honest. But it's also a job and it's what we've put our names in for."

Devine added that it was an "enormous step for women's cricket", but said you would have to be "naive to think that it's not going to be a distraction".

Bates said this week that the White Ferns have agreed there will be a brief chance for “congratulations and perhaps commiserations” on Monday before their focus returns to South Africa.

New Zealand play defending champions and favourites Australia in their first match on [first ball Sunday 6am NZ time] and if they lose there, they could be preparing for a must-win clash with the Proteas while the auction takes place.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has confirmed that the first season of the WPL will run from March 4-26 and will consist of 22 matches at two Mumbai venues – Brabourne Stadium & DY Patil Stadium.

New Zealanders in the WPL auction

50 lakh (NZ$96,000): Sophie Devine

40 lakh (NZ$77,000): Melie Kerr

30 lakh (NZ$57,000): Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Lea Tahuhu, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Sam Barriball, Rebecca Burns, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Thamsyn Newton, Kate Ebrahim, Nensi Patel, Jess Watkin, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold