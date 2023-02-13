Who will bounce back better? White Ferns v South Africa now almost a quarterfinal

T20 World Cup: White Ferns v South Africa

Where: Boland Park, Paarl; When: Tuesday 6am [NZ time]

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images The White Ferns celebrate a wicket during their heavy loss to Australia at the T20 World Cup.

Hosts South Africa were stunned in their Twenty20 World Cup opener by Sri Lanka, losing by three runs.

The White Ferns were crushed in theirs, losing to reigning champions and red-hot favourites Australia by 97 runs – 21 more than they managed to score as a team.

They now meet at Boland Park in Paarl on Monday night [6am Tuesday NZ time], less than 48 hours after New Zealand walked off the same venue with their tails between their legs.

It's going to be a case of who can bounce back better as the two teams prepare for what is almost a quarterfinal, four days into the 17-day tournament.

It's not quite a case of win or go home, thanks to Sri Lanka's massive upset, which was as thrilling to watch as much as the White Ferns' defeat was painful.

With New Zealand’s batting depth surrounded by question marks, coach Ben Sawyer and captain Sophie Devine picked an XI that bizarrely forewent any of it, putting Hannah Rowe, Hayley Jensen and Lea Tahuhu – all bowlers who can bat a bit – at Nos 6, 7 and 8.

Chasing the target of 174 set by Australia was always likely to be a task beyond the White Ferns – their previous best chase was of 152 against Australia in 2013 and their previous best in the last five years was of 136 against India in 2019.

Once Devine and Suzie Bates departed for golden ducks inside the first over, the result was all-but sealed – and the fact that the tail started at No 6, after the openers, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Melie Kerr and Maddy Green, didn't help.

Melie Kerr took 3-23 from her four overs of leg spin while seamer Tahuhu took 3-39 from her four and Jess Kerr took 1-30 from hers, but Australia’s total of 173-9 was the largest they had posted against the White Ferns in almost 12 years.

New Zealand will have to be better as their focus turns to South Africa, who they beat in the group stage of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year to advance to the semifinals alongside England, who they ultimately beat to win the bronze medal.

Another win over the Proteas would leave them in the box seat to advance alongside Australia this time, though Sri Lanka’s opening-night heroics could make their meeting at the end of the group stage another quarterfinal in all but name.

A loss would not knock the White Ferns’ out, as wins over Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in their other two matches could set up the prospect of a three-way tie for second, if Australia beat both South Africa and Sri Lanka when they meet.

Veteran all-rounder Bates was given the task of dissecting her side’s first-up defeat, which was their largest in terms of runs against Australia – or anyone for that matter – by 38 runs, eclipsing the old record of 59, set in Sydney in 2012.

“The rest of the tournament is massive for us,” Bates said. “You don't want to drop two games in my opinion, but we've got three games against teams that we think we match up really well to”.

“That's World Cup cricket, you can't expect to start slowly ... we've got a big, big game against South Africa, but if we win that we're on track to be where we want to be.”

Eight hours before the White Ferns take on South Africa, players from both teams will be watching the inaugural Indian Women’s Premier League auction, due to take place at 10pm on Monday NZ time.

White Ferns – T20 World Cup

Squad

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Fixtures [NZ time]

Lost to Australia by 97 runs

Tuesday, February 14, 6am: v South Africa; Boland Park, Paarl

Saturday, February 18, 2am: v Bangladesh; Newlands, Cape Town

Monday, February 20, 6am: v Sri Lanka; Boland Park, Paarl

Friday, February 24, 2am/Saturday, February 25, 2am: Semifinals; Newlands, Cape Town [if qualified]

Monday, February 27, 2am: Final; Newlands, Cape Town [if qualified]