Wellington Phoenix lose to Western Sydney Wanderers for first time in A-League Women

At Wanderers Football Park, Sydney: Western Sydney Wanderers 1 (Sophie Harding 40’) Wellington Phoenix 0. HT: 1-0

Wellington Phoenix have lost to Western Sydney Wanderers for the first time in four A-League Women meetings, going down 1-0 at Wanderers Football Park on Sunday afternoon.

Sophie Harding scored the lone goal five minutes before halftime to give her side their fourth win in six matches.

These two teams drew 0-0 in the Phoenix’s A-League Women debut last summer before the Phoenix beat the Wanderers 3-2 later that season and their first meeting this season was a 1-1 draw on January 2.

The Phoenix were without centre back Kate Taylor on Sunday following her sending off their last outing, a 3-3 draw away to Brisbane Roar a fortnight ago.

Marisa van der Meer moved in from right back as a result, with Claudio Cicco coming into the starting XI.

Philippines forward Sarina Bolden was absent for the home team due to illness, while Phoenix forward Emma Rolston returned to the bench after serving a two-match suspension.

The Wanderers took the lead late in what had been a pretty dour first half, after they won a corner when goalkeeper Brianna Edwards pushed a fierce long-range shot from Amy Harrison around her right post.

Harrison took the ensuing set-piece and Harding rose to meet it at the near post, getting in front of Cicco while Mackenzie Barry in front of her stood rooted to the ground.

The Phoenix had their best chance of the first half in stoppage time after Paige Satchell won a corner down the right, which was sent in by Michaela Foster, who is set to be a late addition, in some capacity, to the Football Ferns this week.

Wanderers goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer pushed it away, but only as far as Marisa van der Meer, whose headed effort was met by one from Danika Matos that kept her side ahead as the two teams headed to the sheds.

Grace Wisnewski went close for the Phoenix with an effort from distance early in the second half, sending her shot just wide of the right post, while Edwards had to come off her line to deny Sheridan Gallagher.

Harrison and Matos also had attempts for the Wanderers while Milly Clegg went too soon when she got free at the top of the box, ultimately sending a tame effort straight at Bloomer.

A golden chance for an equaliser was missed five minutes into stoppage time when Betsy Hassett sent a ball across the face of goal from wide on the left. Another came right at the death, when a better shot from Clegg’s on the left was stopped by Bloomer.

The big moment

Barry and Cicco will both look at the tape of Harding’s goal and know they could have done better. Barry in particular should have got up to contest Harrison’s corner in front of the eventual scorer.

Best on pitch

There wasn’t much Edwards could do about the goal the Phoenix conceded, but she was busy and at her best ensuring they were still in the contest until the final whistle. She might consider herself unlucky to have been pipped by Murphy Sheaff to be Anna Leat’s injury replacement in this month’s Football Ferns squad.

The big picture

Having just had a weekend off with a bye, the Phoenix now have another weekend as a result of the February international window, and they could spend it as many as seven points adrift at the bottom of the ladder, depending on the result when Newcastle Jets and Perth Glory meet later on Sunday.

The Phoenix are next in action hosting Sydney FC at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland on February 26, three days after the Football Ferns play Argentina at the same venue.