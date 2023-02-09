Football Ferns coach resists calls to select impressive Wellington Phoenix duo

Wellington Phoenix coach Natalie Lawerence’s push for a Football Ferns callup for Michaela Foster has not resulted in one for this month’s friendlies.

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková has resisted calls to reward the Wellington Phoenix form of left back Michaela Foster and forward Milly Clegg with international selection.

No new faces were present in the squad of 23 named on Thursday for friendlies against Portugal and Argentina in Hamilton and Auckland over the next fortnight.

Phoenix midfielder Grace Wisnewski was listed only as a training partner following her debut against the United States in January and there was a return for Phoenix centre back Kate Taylor.

Senior Ferns defenders CJ Bott and Rebekah Stott have been included for the first time since last September and last June respectively after recovering from injuries.

The omission of Clegg had been signalled in advance, even as Ferns centurion Katie Duncan suggested the 17-year-old could provide the "killer instinct" the team had been lacking in front of goal.

Klimková had indicated she would not call Clegg up before she completed her first season of professional football in A-League Women.

Phoenix coach Natalie Lawrence led the calls for the inclusion of Foster, who is the only outfield player to have played every minute of their campaign so far, and has been their most consistently impressive performer.

Klimková appears to have zeroed in on Liz Anton as the backup to captain Ali Riley at left back, with neither Ally Green nor Ashleigh Ward included either.

Right back Grace Neville has received a callup after her debut against the US, with Phoenix defender Mackenzie Barry backing up to provide a third option at right back and a seventh option at centre back.

Forward Jacqui Hand was unavailable as she continues to recover from a knee injury suffered last November.

The Ferns play Portugal in Hamilton next Friday, then play Argentina in Hamilton the following Monday and in Auckland the following Thursday.

Those matches are being played alongside the playoff tournament for the last three places at the Fifa Women’s World Cup, which features Portugal and nine other teams.

WELLINGTON PHOENIX Grace Wisnewski scored US star Rose Lavelle's shirt.

Football Ferns – February international window

Squad

Goalkeepers: Vic Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Liz Anton, Mackenzie Barry, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Meikayla Moore, Grace Neville, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott, Kate Taylor

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Ava Collins, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

Training partner: Grace Wisnewski

Fixtures

Friday, February 17, 7pm: v Portugal; Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

Monday, February 20, 7pm: v Argentina; Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

Thursday, February 23, 7pm: v Argentina; North Harbour Stadium, Auckland