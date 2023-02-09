White Ferns struggle in last T20 World Cup hit-out before Australian opener

Suzie Bates (file pic) top-scored for the White Ferns in their warm-up loss to England.

T20 World Cup warm-up: At Western Province CC, Cape Town: White Ferns 114-9 from 20 overs (Suzie Bates 36 off 35 balls, Melie Kerr 24 off 24 balls; Sophie Ecclestone 3-19 off four overs) lost to England 118-5 in 13.5 overs (Sophia Dunkley 60no off 38 balls; Hayley Jensen 2-20 off three overs, Melie Kerr 2-24 off 2.5 overs) by five wickets.

The White Ferns have produced an underwhelming showing in their final hit-out before Sunday’s T20 World Cup opener against Australia.

Captain Sophie Devine returned from a foot stress fracture, playing her first match in over a month, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a five wicket loss to England on Wednesday.

Devine scored 14 from 15 balls, hitting two boundaries, and teamed up for a 33-run opening stand with Suzie Bates, who top-scored with 36.

“It’s certainly been a long time coming,” Devine said.

“It has been a bit of a process to make sure I can get to this point and just nice to be out on the field again with the girls. It was brief, but certainly good to just get back into things.”

There wasn’t much else with the bat for the White Ferns, who managed just 114-9 from their 20 overs, batting first, in Cape Town.

England chased down their target comfortably, losing five wickets, but won with 37 balls remaining.

Standout left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone, who was so impressive at last year’s ODI World Cup in New Zealand, was again menacing with the ball for England, capturing 3-19. Pace bowler Kate Cross also took 2-10 from two overs.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Sophia Dunkley (file pic) was in the runs for England against the White Ferns in their final T20 World Cup hit-out.

England were always in control in their run chase with a 47-run second wicket partnership between Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey putting them in a strong position.

Dunkley hit an unbeaten 60 from 38 balls, hitting seven fours and a six.

Medium pacer Hayley Jensen and legspinner Melie Kerr took two wickets for the White Ferns, while Devine wasn’t used at the bowling crease.

“I think we made a good start through the power play [with the bat] but frequent wickets we know in any format of the game can certainly stunt that momentum and unable to post a score,” Devine said.

“I thought they batted particularly well. They were aggressive and took to us, but again I don’t think we were that great with the ball.”

The White Ferns open their T20 World Cup against defending champions and red-hot tournament favourites Australia in Paarl on Sunday (6am start NZ time).

Australia have won five of the last seven T20s against New Zealand, dating back to the last women’s T20 World Cup in 2020.

“I don’t think we could ask for too much more in terms of preparation with being over here for close to two weeks now and coming off the back of our own domestic season.

“You don’t get much bigger than taking on the reigning champs in the opener, so certainly looking forward to that. We know we’re going to have to be at our best to beat Australia, but it’s a great time to meet them.”