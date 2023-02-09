Southern Steel shooter George Fisher suffers season-ending injury

George Fisher of the Southern Steel will be out of action for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury. (File photo)

After three days of waiting for test results, young English Southern Steel shooter George Fisher will be ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Medical imaging has revealed Fisher suffered a rupture to her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) which is one of the key ligaments in the knee, and an associated fracture.

The 24-year-old had to leave the court in the third quarter of a pre-season tournament game against the New South Wales Swifts in Invercargill on Saturday.

She fell after solid contact with an opponent while striving to receive a pass.

READ MORE:

* ANZ Premiership: Tactix qualify for grand final after beating Steel in elimination final

* ANZ Premiership: With season on the line, Maia Wilson, Gina Crampton must stand up for Stars

* ANZ Premiership: Injury-ravaged Steel suffer back to back losses as Stars hit stride



Fisher said it was a devastating blow, having her sights set on ANZ premiership glory and potentially a World Cup campaign with the England Roses later this year.

“It’s very tough news. It is going to be hard, but I’m just taking it one day at a time and seeing how my body deals with everything,” Fisher said.

“This is my first major injury, I have had little niggles here and there but nothing like this. The reality is when you play sport you always know that injury is a very present risk.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images George Fisher in confident her team can bring it home for the ANZ premiership, even though she is out for the season. (File photo)

Her main focus now is just walking again, and knows her teammates can still bring it home.

“I have full faith in my team and know they will be amazing. I’m just gutted I won’t be able to play alongside of them this year. Unfortunately for them I’ll still be there cheering along,” she said.

“I have an amazing support team here with the girls and my family at home in England are always calling to chat. My partner [Southland Sharks basketballer Brayden Inger] has also been a huge help with running around after me and quite literally carrying me around.”

Southern Steel head coach Regina Bloxham said the team was hurting for Fisher.

“Her teammates can feel her loss. I think when George went down their season flashed before their eyes because they could see the potential we’ve been putting out on court as a team,” she said.

“I’m really gutted for George because one of her goals was to do the whole preseason with the team for the first time and be as fit and prepared as possible for round one.”

Bloxham said they will now have to find a replacement shooter, and aim to cast a wide net, and already have some options locally and further afield.

“We know who is coming through our own pathways in the south, and it was great to see our training partner Jess Allan definitely put her hand up at the weekend and said ‘hey, here I am’,” she said.

Steel chief executive Sonya Fleming said the franchise was focused on supporting Fisher during this challenging time.

“George is an integral part of our team and brings so much personality, always positively supporting those around her. Now it’s our turn to ensure she has everything she needs as she embarks on her road to recovery,” she said.

“Naturally we are all feeling for George as she comprehends the realities of a major injury, and we are all by her side on this journey.”

The Steel beat the Swifts 74-42 on Saturday, but the Australian side had to call on several local players after all but one of their regulars tested positive for Covid ahead of their journey to New Zealand.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images The 24-year-old English Southern Steel goal shoot said having to sit on the sidelines for the season was tough, but thanks her support system. (File photo)

Bloxham’s Steel squad play the Central Pulse – the current ANZ Premiership champions – in another pre-season game on Sunday.

Losing Fisher would be a major blow for the Steel a month out from the Premiership season start on March 4.

The 1.88m shooter had converted 44 of her 48 shots against the Swifts before her injury.

The 22-cap England international has spent the past two Premiership seasons with the Steel and has been a revelation, landing 1171 goals from 1268 attempts at 92%.

Fisher made her England test debut as a teenager, but was not selected for the Roses’ 2022 Commonwealth Games squad and was not involved in the recent Quad Series in South Africa.