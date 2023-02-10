Showdown with hosts South Africa holds key to White Ferns' T20 World Cup fate

Sophie Devine has recovered in time from a stress fracture in her foot to lead the White Ferns at the T20 World Cup.

For the second time in three Twenty20 World Cups, the White Ferns’ first two matches will be their most important ones.

And for the second time in two major tournaments, a showdown with South Africa appears to hold the key to their semifinal hopes.

First comes reigning champions Australia, the red-hot favourites to win a third title in a row, at 6am on Sunday NZ time.

Then it’s South Africa, the hosts of this year’s tournament, at 6am on Tuesday, less than 48 hours after their first match finishes.

Win at least one of those matches and the White Ferns will be on track to make the semifinals, with matches against minnows Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to follow in group A.

Lose both of them and they will likely be headed for a group stage exit for the fifth World Cup in a row, having failed to make the final four in the 2018 and 2020 T20 events and the 2017 and 2022 one-day international events.

Two losses to Australia and India left them in precisely that position in the West Indies in 2018.

Beating Australia will be hard, though New Zealand stand alongside England and India, the two favourites to advance from group B, as one of three teams to have done so in the past five years.

Australia have won five of the seven T20 World Cups to date and since the start of 2018, they’ve won 50 of their 59 completed T20s, with two of the other seven ending in ties.

Meg Lanning’s side were gazumped by India in their first match on home soil three years ago and the White Ferns did push them to the final over defending 144 in the semifinals at the Commonwealth Games last year, but a New Zealand win this time around would be a major upset.

More realistic is a win over South Africa, which was the result that got the White Ferns to the semifinals as women’s cricket made its Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham in England last August.

The Proteas have controversially omitted their regular captain Dane van Niekerk from their squad, after she fell 18 seconds short of the standard set by Cricket South Africa for a 2km run, but they will be hoping to be buoyed by having home advantage.

Making the most of playing a World Cup on home soil was something the White Ferns failed to do last year, when they hosted the ODI World Cup, but ultimately finished sixth.

Under new coach Ben Sawyer, they rebounded to win the bronze medal at Commonwealth Games and have won six of their eight T20s since then, though they were against the West Indies and Bangladesh, two teams that are unlikely to be contenders this month.

Sophie Devine seems to have recovered from a stress fracture in her foot in time to lead the White Ferns and they will need her, Suzie Bates and Melie Kerr to fire with the bat if they’re to make noise at this World Cup.

Those three all-round stars should be picked up when the inaugural Indian Women’s Premier League auction is held next week [Monday 10pm NZ time], just hours before their potential must-win match against South Africa.

If the likes of Maddy Green, recalled wicketkeeper Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Lauren Down, Brooke Halliday and Georgia Plimmer can join the big three in making valuable contributions with the bat, the White Ferns could be a genuine contender.

They have a wealth of options with the ball, even if Devine’s involvement in that part of the game is clouded in uncertainty. Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu and Hayley Jensen will be strong seam options, with Melie Kerr, Fran Jonas, Eden Carson and Bates all available as spinners.

There’s also the possibility this World Cup could be the last hurrah for some of the White Ferns’ veterans.

Bates will have just turned 37 by the time the next T20 event rolls around in September 2024, while Devine will have just turned 35 and Tahuhu will have just turned 34.

White Ferns – T20 World Cup

Squad

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Fixtures [NZ time]

Sunday, February 12, 6am: v Australia; Boland Park, Paarl

Tuesday, February 14, 6am: v South Africa; Boland Park, Paarl

Saturday, February 18, 2am: v Bangladesh; Newlands, Cape Town

Monday, February 20, 6am: v Sri Lanka; Boland Park, Paarl

Friday, February 24, 2am/Saturday, February 25, 2am: Semifinals; Newlands, Cape Town [if qualified]

Monday, February 27, 2am: Final; Newlands, Cape Town [if qualified]