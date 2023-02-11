Kate Anderson crunches Canterbury Magicians to women's Super Smash title

At Hagley Oval, Christchurch: Canterbury Magicians 145-9 (Kate Anderson 95 off 62) beat Wellington Blaze 133 in 20 overs (Jess McFadyen 30 off 30; Gabby Sullivan 3-29 off 4, Missy Banks 2-17 off 4, Amy Satterthwaite 2-26 off 4) by 12 runs.

Kate Anderson set them up, and Amy Satterthwaite fittingly had the final say, as the Canterbury Magicians stormed to the women’s Super Smash Twenty20 title in Christchurch on Saturday.

The hosts at Hagley Oval (home advantage thanks to their men’s team qualifying top) extinguished top-qualifiers the Wellington Blaze by 12 runs in the decider, which gave captain Satterthwaite the perfect send-off in her record-breaking, and last, T20 match for the province.

On the final ball of the match the skipper whipped off the bails for a runout at the bowler’s end for her side’s 10th wicket, and then ran into jubilant team-mates’ arms as victory was sealed against the dominant Blaze unit which had won four of the past five titles and last month registered a record 19-game winning run.

And it was a sublime knock from Anderson who got the Magicians to their 145-9 after opting to bat, the opener’s sublime 95 off 62 capping off an extraordinary maiden campaign following her eight years at Northern Districts.

Already the leading runscorer in the competition (ending with 536 at 59.55), the 26-year-old’s fifth half century (in 12 innings), and her highest career T20 score, proved vital, amid a shocking mid-innings 5-9 collapse.

She immediately went to business against the Blaze’s quartet of spinners, using her feet to good effect, bringing up her 50 off just 30 balls as she and Abby Gerken (21 off 18) got the Cantabs to 58-0 in the powerplay, and put on 74 for the first wicket.

John Davidson/Photosport Kate Anderson top-scored with 95 for the Magicians in their victory in the decider at Hagley Oval.

But from a position of great strength, the Magicians batters fell like flies. A great diving catch from Charli Knott started it all, then next over the Australian had Satterthwaite trapped for a second-ball duck and it looked like being a sad finale for the skipper, as her side lost a wicket in five successive overs.

Laura Hughes (11 off 13) pushed gaps in a steadying 31-run stand, but it was all on Anderson’s shoulders.

She was given a life on 67 thanks to an edge behind off captain Leigh Kasperek being put down by Jess McFayden, while she was gifted two boundaries when Kasperek and then Laura Harris each had shockers on the boundary and had the ball roll through their legs.

Experienced Aussie Harris soon got her revenge, though. In a penultimate over where Anderson sent Kasperek sailing over deep mid-wicket for the only six of the innings, she was then runout last ball scampering to keep the strike, as Harris produced a brilliant direct hit.

Two more runouts followed in the final over, including an embarrassing one of Abigail Hotton as she clumsily avoided an incoming throw, and the Blaze would have been the happier side at the interval.

In reply, they then got off to their own decent start, reaching 53-1 after the powerplay, and 69-2 at the halfway mark. But, just like the Magicians’ innings, things fell apart through the middle.

After Satterthwaite had Knott (10 off 14) holing out in the deep, it was then the skipper who provided the crucial hands to see dangerwoman Laura Harris (2 off 5) on her way.

While Missy Banks next over put down McFadyen (30 off 30), all blushes were spared just two balls later when Anderson’s magic day continued and her fine throw had Hughes catching a diving McFadyen short.

When Kasperek (2 off 5) hit to Fran Wilson at point, took off, was sent back, and also runout, the Blaze had lost 4-11 and virtually all chance of taking the title, as 26 off the final two overs proved too stiff an ask.

The big moment

With the game on a knife-edge and Harris new to the crease, the big-hitting Aussie attempted to smoke Banks over long-off last ball of the 13th over, only to not get all of it and find Satterthwaite on the fence, which had the Magicians really pumped.

Best with the bat

No-one but Anderson, who’s knock was one right out of the box, made better considering the pressure of a final, and even more so as she had to carry her side after their bad collapse. She hit the ball hard and straight, both along the ground and in the air, crunching 14 fours and a six.

Best with the ball

After taking the wicket of Burns with her first delivery, Missy Banks was super-tidy with her in-swingers, also claiming the big scalp of Harris, and ending with an excellent 2-17 off her four overs, which included 11 dot balls.

The big picture

With their sixth title, the Magicians have brought themselves within one of the Blaze (seven) in the overall stakes. After the celebrations and commiserations, the two sides will turn their attention to the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield one-day competition, where they occupy the top two spots through six of 10 rounds before the final.