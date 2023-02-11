Māori All Stars rally in final quarter to defeat Indigenous All Stars 16-12

Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua: Māori All Stars Women 16 (Zali Fay 6 min, 55 min, Jasmin Strange 19 min, Amy Turner 47 min tries) Indigenous All Stars Women12 (Jada Taylor 25 min, Keilee Joseph 39 min; Kirra Dibb 2 goals). 1Q: 4-2, HT: 8-6, 3Q: 8-12

Sin binned: Destiny Brill (Māori All Stars)

The women’s Māori All Stars team came back from behind to defeat the Indigenous All Stars 16-12 at Rotorua International Stadium.

In a game that had plenty of big hits and intensity, the Māori All Stars edged it, scoring four tries to the Indigenous All Stars’ two.

Current Parramatta Eel and former Black Fern Gayle Broughton picked up the player of the match award and she brought the physicality she’s displayed so many times in both footy codes.

Kerry Marshall/Photosport Destiny Brill of Maori All Stars Women is tackled high during her team’s 16-12 win over the Indigenous All Stars.

The result continues the odd scoring record for this annual fixture, with neither team able to record back to back wins since its inception in 2019.

In the ninth minute the Māori All Stars got the scoreboard operator in action as the ball was spread to the left.

Amy Turner did a superb job at sucking in the edge defence, which gave space for Zali Fay to cross the line.

A couple of minutes later Broughton made a try saving tackling on the Māori All Stars line, holding up Sareka Mooka.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Jasmin Strange grounds the ball for a Māori All Stars try.

Kirra Dibb landed a penalty at the end of the first quarter to cut the deficit to two points.

The Māori All Stars soaked up pressure early in the second quarter and when attacking they again exploited the frailties of the Indigenous team’s edge defence, as Jasmin Strange scored in the right corner.

With four minutes in the second quarter to go, Jada Taylor scored a superb try for the Indigenous All Stars, bursting down the left wing and spinning away from two tacklers.

Strange almost had her second try early in the third quarter, but put a foot in touch before she was able to ground the ball.

Māori All Stars’ lock Destiny Brill was sent to the bin midway through the third quarter for a spear tackle on Taylor and the Indigenous team made the most of their numerical advantage straight away with Keilee Joseph smashing her way in for a try from the next set.

Two minutes into the final quarter the scores were levelled when Turner ran through a tackle at pace for Māori All Stars’ third try, to take the game to 12-12 but again the conversion was missed.

With five minutes to go, the Māori All Stars had a penalty 10m from the Indigenous line, but instead of going for the kick they chose to keep the ball in hand and it paid off it with Fay getting her second try.

The Indigenous team threw all they had left at the Māori All Stars for the remainder of the game, but the defence held solid, to give the home side the win.