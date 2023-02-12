White Ferns suffer heavy defeat to Australia in Twenty20 World Cup opener

At Boland Park, Paarl: Australia 173-9 (Alyssa Healy 55 off 38, Meg Lanning 41 off 33, Ellyse Perry 40 off 22; Amelia Kerr 3-23 off 4, Lea Tahuhu 3-37 off 4) White Ferns 76 in 14 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 5-12 off 3 overs, Megan Schutt 2-8 off 2 overs) by 97 runs.

It was a golden start for the White Ferns at the Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa, but only of the duck variety.

New Zealand suffered an embarrassing 97-run thrashing at the hands of Australia in Paarl on Sunday (NZ time) as star opening batters Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine remarkably both fell for first-ballers in a forlorn chase under the lights at Boland Park.

No sooner had the Aussies racked up a record score of 173-9 against their trans-Tasman rivals (beating their 166-9 in Invercargill in 2011) than they struck gold in the reply, as the Ferns folded for a paltry 76 all out in 14 overs – their lowest-ever T20 World Cup score, and fourth-lowest-ever in the format.

Megan Schutt might have gifted them a five-wide first ball of the chase, but very next ball cleaned out Bates, who for some reason wanted to scoop the full inswinger, then four balls later Devine’s first but reared into her pad, with a DRS review unable to save the skipper.

From there, at 6-2, New Zealand were toast. All their hopes were on Melie Kerr, but with her first three runs coming from 17 balls, she was in no way going to provide the miracle. She went on to top-score with 21 off 30 as one of only three players to make double figures in the disaster, as off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner claimed a career-best 5-12.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Suzie Bates has her stumps rattled as the White Ferns were thrashed by Australia in their T20 World Cup opener.

Australia are two-time defending champs and have won five of the last six editions, though were coming into the opener on the back of a shock warm-up defeat to Ireland.

They had split their last four T20 clashes with the Kiwis, including a five-wicket win with three balls to spare in their most recent meeting in the Commonwealth Games semifinal last August, but here there was certainly only one team in it.

After winning the toss, New Zealand had made a fantastic start, with Lea Tahuhu having dangerwoman Beth Mooney gone for a second-ball duck thanks to a superb diving catch from Eden Carson at point.

But it was to be a false dawn for the Ferns, as captain Alyssa Healy (55 off 38 balls) and Meg Lanning (41 off 33) wrested control with an excellent 71-run partnership.

Both right-handers were in fine touch, timing the ball wonderfully and also running hard between the wickets, taking the Aussies to 47-1 at the end of the powerplay.

Something special was clearly needed to break the mounting stand and that duly came when a lovely wrong-un from Kerr (3-23 off four overs) rattled Lanning’s off-stump, and at 73-2 at the halfway point there was the chance to stem the flow.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Alyssa Healy top-scored for Australia in their record total against New Zealand.

But Ellyse Perry had other ideas, though. The hard-hitting all-rounder produced a fine cameo of 40 off 22, including three fours, and the only two sixes of the game – both super shots over the off-side – as the Kiwis rued not reviewing when Kerr had wrapped her on the pads.

Healy brought up her 13th T20I half century, and while she lost her bottom hand and skied Tahuhu (3-37 off four) to long-on and the Aussies didn’t fully kick on after losing half a dozen wickets in the final five overs, they ended up with plenty enough in the bank.

The big moment

With Bates having just had her bails zing, plenty then fell on the shoulders of captain Devine. However, Schutt had the ball moving in beautifully, and while Devine confidently reviewed the lbw shout against her first ball, she was a goner, and so were her team’s hopes.

Best with the bat

Aussie skipper Healy, on the back of losing fellow opener Mooney early, produced a composed, clinical and stylish half century to give her side a brilliant platform. She stroked nine fours in her 55 off 38 with some particularly beautiful strokeplay.

Best with the ball

Seamer Schutt claimed the two prized scalps up front, but Gardner will take the honours after proving very tidy with her turners and, in just three overs, claiming five of the last six wickets to fall.

The big picture

The Ferns will have to quickly dust themselves off, facing hosts South Africa (who were stunned by Sri Lanka in their opener) in a huge clash on Tuesday (NZ time). With four pool games remaining, it may be that they need to win all of them to make the semifinals, such is their awful net run rate now (-4.850).