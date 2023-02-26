Battle for final Silver Ferns' World Cup spots adds extra intrigue to ANZ Premiership

ANALYSIS: The seventh edition of the ANZ Premiership gets underway next weekend with the country’s best netballers desperate to impress in Netball World Cup year. BRENDON EGAN looks at the five biggest questions on the eve of the new season.

What fringe Silver Ferns have the most to play for in Netball World Cup year?

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua indicated after January’s Quad Series she had a spine of six players pencilled in for July’s World Cup. There could realistically be eight-10 of the 12-player squad essentially locked in, depending on who you talk to. No player has more to prove than Mystics captain and defender Sulu Fitzpatrick, who is in her last season of elite netball – retiring at the end of 2023. Fitzpatrick faces a tough challenge to make it to Cape Town with Jane Watson, Karin Burger, Phoenix Karaka, and Kelly Jury probably all ahead of her. She might have to overtake Karaka or Jury, or hope the Ferns take an extra defender. Tactix goal attack Te Paea Selby-Rickit will have some fire in the belly too after playing just one match (23 minutes) in the Quad Series. In the midcourt, Maddy Gordon, Sam Winders, Whitney Souness, Peta Toeava, Claire Kersten, Kimiora Poi, and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan might be scrapping for two spots.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Tactix off-season recruit Aliyah Dunn in action during a pre-season match against the Steel in Timaru.

Which team had the best off-season with player signings?

The Tactix couldn’t have asked for a better off-season, comfortably winning this award. Landing four-test Silver Fern goal shoot Aliyah Dunn from the title-winning Pulse was some get. Dunn slotted the most goals in last season's premiership with 618 at 93% and reached out to the Tactix – excited by the opportunity to play alongside Ferns goal attack Selby-Rickit. The Tactix have strengthened their midcourt, adding 53-test England international Laura Malcolm, who will play centre and wing defence. The signing of wing defence Greer Sinclair, who played for the Stars, Mystics, and Magic last season during a Covid-impacted season, was another nice move. When you add in the return of Silver Ferns defensive standout Watson, who missed last season for the birth of her first child, daughter Tia, the Tactix could soar from last in 2022 to title contenders.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Kelly Jury, left, and Kristiana Manu'a embrace after the Pulse overcame the Stars in last year’s grand final.

Who are the main title contenders?

This could be the most wide-open ANZ Premiership season on record. The Mystics look like early favourites with Grace Nweke fit and firing again, after her ankle injury at the end of last season, which derailed their title hopes. With a settled squad and powerful shooting and defensive ends, the Mystics will take some stopping. Defending champions, the Central Pulse, will firmly be in the title mix, but how Malawi international Joyce Mvula goes at goal shoot in place of Dunn, will define their season. With Ferns’ standout Watson back and a retooled squad, the Tactix look a top three squad on paper. The Stars were terrific to finish the 2022 season, coming up short in the final, but no Kayla Johnson (pregnancy), and Anna Harrison (retirement) weakens their defensive end. Silver Ferns skipper Ameliaranne Ekenasio having a full pre-season with the Magic only makes them stronger, but whether they can go all the way and win the title remains to be seen. The Steel face an uphill battle to make the top three after losing star shooter George Fisher (ACL) in pre-season.

John Davidson/Photosport Steel shooter Georgia Heffernan could eventually follow twin sister Kate into the Silver Ferns.

What emerging talents are you most excited by?

Steel shooter Georgia Heffernan looks a player of much promise and is clearly on the national radar – being named in the Silver Ferns’ development squad. Her identical twin sister Kate Heffernan has already played for the Ferns, shining in the midcourt, and Georgia could follow her into the national side in the future. Mystics defender Carys Stythe is rated highly and at 1.92m possesses appealing height. She might have to wait for 2024 for extended minutes with Fitzpatrick, in her final season, and fellow Fern Karaka, in front of her. Pulse goal shoot Amelia Walmsley is another exciting talent and could earn greater playing time as the season goes on if Mvula struggles against premiership defenders. Look out for midcourter Parris Petera at the Tactix too, who took the court last season and has been upgraded to a full contract.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Injured Steel shooter George Fisher watches the team in a pre-season game alongside her Southland Sharks’ fiancé Brayden Inger.

How do the Steel overcome the absence of George Fisher?

With difficulty. How else do you replace the English goal shoot, who has been so impressive the last two seasons – converting 1171 goals from 1268 attempts at 92%. Losing Fisher to a season-ending ACL injury in pre-season was a crushing blow to the Steel’s finals chances. They have replaced her with Aucklander Eseta Autagavaia, who represented Samoa at the 2019 Netball World Cup. The 26-year-old, who is a police officer, was a training partner for the Stars last season before playing the last eight games with the Magic. Stepping into Fisher’s shooting shoes will be a massive task, but Autagavaia will look to play her own way and quickly establish connections with fellow shooters, Georgia Heffernan, Saviour Tui, and Jess Allan. The Steel feeders will be critical to easing the pressure on Autagavaia. Thankfully, they have two accurate distributors in Winders, who has played plenty of wing attack in pre-season, and Ferns’ midcourt ace Kate Heffernan.

AT A GLANCE:

ANZ Premiership round one:

Saturday, March 4; 7.15pm: Mystics v Steel at Trusts Arena, Auckland

Sunday, March 5; 4.10pm: Pulse v Magic at Fly Palmy Arena, Palmerston North

Monday, March 6; 7.35pm: Stars v Tactix at Pulman Arena, Auckland