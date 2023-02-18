'No rush': Chiefs Manawa coach Crystal Kaua on her Black Ferns aspirations

It was at Hamilton Girls’ High School a decade ago that it first became clear Crystal Kaua was a rugby coach worth keeping an eye on.

Not just because the school’s XVs and sevens teams won national titles, but because the players in those teams were being set up with skills for life, whether they continued playing the game or not.

Eight years after she left HGHS, where she worked alongside husband Brent, Kaua is now at the helm of Chiefs Manawa preparing for the second season of Super Rugby Aupiki, which starts next weekend.

A five-minute drive down Tristram St in central Hamilton is all that separates HGHS and FMG Stadium Waikato, where the Chiefs will play twice this season – against Matatū on March 11 and in either the final or the third-place playoff on March 25.

Kaua’s journey between those two places has been somewhat longer, but it has positioned her as one of New Zealand’s most promising female coaches, at a time when a new era for women’s rugby is dawning.

With Allan Bunting now installed as the Black Ferns’ director of rugby until after the 2025 Rugby World Cup, the team is set to go three decades without a woman at the top, but Kaua is as well-placed as anyone to one day become the first since Vicky Dombroski’s brief tenure ended in 1995.

“I started coaching because of my love for the game and I never dreamed of being a professional coach, but I have been now for five years,” says Kaua.

“[When I was at HGHS], if someone had told me I was going to be a professional rugby coach in 10 years’ time, I would've said no way.

“The landscape has changed. It's probably taken longer than I would've liked for it to have changed, from a rugby lover's perspective.

“I think we could move faster, but there's always got to be people like me pushing for more.”

Kaua first became a professional rugby coach when she moved to Japan in 2018. When she returned to New Zealand in 2021, she took up a combined analyst and coaching role with the Black Ferns Sevens, while also working under Bunting during Chiefs Manawa’s first season.

Chiefs Rugby Club/Supplied Chiefs women's team reveal their new identity for the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki.

She counts former Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith as a mentor, having met him as they are both trustees for David Galbraith’s Pathway 1 Foundation, and says he’s had “a massive impact” on how she coaches when it comes to driving performance.

This year at the Chiefs, she has two former Black Ferns coaches, Darryl Suasua and Greg Smith, as assistants, in addition to husband Brent, and is one of two women in charge of teams, alongside former Black Fern Victoria Grant, who coaches Hurricanes Poua.

Having surrounded herself with people who have taken on the country’s top women’s rugby job, is it one Kaua would like to take on herself, whether in 2026 or further down the line?

For now, she says she’s “not in a rush” to get there, as she gets to grips with the new opportunities that exist because of Super Rugby Aupiki.

“I need to stay in love with it and it will happen when it happens.

“Young me would have said ‘I want that now,‘ but now me knows that I need to get all my ducks in a row.

“Life has to be good with my kids – they're at crucial ages, eight and 11, and I need to nail that mum piece. You can't live your values for your team and not for your family.

“It needs to be a world where that can all align. It will come when it's meant to be – or not – and I'm in love with what I'm doing right now.”

What Kaua is doing right now is trying to build on Chiefs Manawa’s fledgling legacy, after they finished top of the table in the inaugural, Covid-hit season of Aupiki last March.

Since then, women’s rugby in New Zealand has been energised by the Black Ferns’ Rugby World Cup win on home soil last November.

“[Comparing] Aupiki last year to Aupiki this year,” says Kaua, “the difference is the platform that we have off the back of the World Cup”.

“Last year we had no media attention because we were in bubbles and isolated due to Covid and we had no fans.

“There's a lot more energy, I'd say, around Aupiki this year that we didn't have last year, which is what you want.

“The Black Ferns created a platform where the rest of New Zealand love women's rugby. A lot of us have loved it for so long and now finally everyone else can see it.”

Kaua is relishing being back in a head coaching role for the first time since she returned from Japan, putting all the pieces together to ensure her team are in the best place possible when they begin their campaign away against the Hurricanes in Levin next Saturday.

She says being in charge has only reinforced that Aupiki needs to grow beyond what it is at present – a three-week round-robin followed by semifinals and finals, with players and staff only assembling from Thursday to Sunday each week, often while working in other jobs from Monday to Wednesday.

”It needs to shift, but I'm really proud that we have shifted from last year and there is a commitment from the franchises and there is a commitment from New Zealand Rugby to keep growing our game.

“I couldn't say enough positive things about the Chiefs organisation and the commitment from the board, from the CEO, from the head of performance, from the head of commercial towards our women's game.

“They're actioning the words, so I think we're in a good place. There are a lot of important people who know that this is important.”

Super Rugby Aupiki 2023

Round 1

Saturday, February 25, 2.05pm: Hurricanes Poua v Chiefs Manawa; Levin Domain, Levin

Saturday, February 25, 4.45pm: Matatū v Blues; Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Round 2

Saturday, March 4, 2.05pm: Blues v Chiefs Manawa; North Harbour Stadium, Auckland

Saturday, March 4, 4.35pm: Matatū v Hurricanes Poua; Ngā Puna Wai, Christchurch

Round 3

Saturday, March 11, 2.05pm: Chiefs Manawa v Matatū; FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Saturday, March 11, 4.35pm: Hurricanes Poua v Blues; Sky Stadium, Wellington

Semifinals

Sunday, March 19, 3.15pm & 6.05pm: North Harbour Stadium, Auckland

Finals

Saturday, March 25, 11.35am & 2.05pm: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton