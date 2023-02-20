White Ferns hammer Sri Lanka, cling to semifinal hope at T20 World Cup

At Boland Park, Paarl: White Ferns 162-3 (Melie Kerr 66 off 48, Suzie Bates 56 off 49, Bernadine Bezuidenhout 32 off 20) beat Sri Lanka 60 in 15.5 overs (Melie Kerr 2-7 off 2.5, Lea Tahuhu 2-12 off 4) by 102 runs.

The White Ferns have hammered Sri Lanka in their final group game at the T20 World Cup in South Africa, and now must rely on a stumble from the hosts to get them to the semifinals.

Needing a win against the Sri Lankans to go level with them on points, and a sizeable victory to surpass them on net run rate, New Zealand duly got that, with their 102-run result in Paarl on Monday (NZ time) – their third-equal-biggest by runs in a T20, their biggest overseas, and biggest at a World Cup.

But with South Africa’s run rate still superior, the Ferns can only now progress to the final four if the Proteas lose to Bangladesh in Cape Town on Wednesday (NZT).

Following their wretched start to the tournament, with heavy defeats to Australia and South Africa, New Zealand carried on where they left off after a much-needed big win over Bangladesh, rolling Sri Lanka for just 60 – the second-lowest-ever total scored against the Ferns in T20s.

They had never lost to Sri Lanka (nine from nine in T20s and 10 from 10 in ODIs), and that never looked like changing this time out, either.

Jan Kruger-ICC The White Ferns enjoyed a big win over Sri Lanka in their final group game at the T20 World Cup.

After posting 162-3, thanks to half centuries from Amelia Kerr (66 off 48 balls) and Suzie Bates (56 off 49), on a low, slow pitch against a plethora of spin (17.5 overs), the vital task was to restrict Sri Lanka to 123 or less to jump past them on the table.

Things didn’t exactly get off to a good start in the chase, with Eden Carson firing the first delivery of the innings down leg-side for five wides, then next ball an lbw shout was not reviewed and later shown it would have been out.

But it quickly turned once Harshitha Samarawickrama slog-swept the last ball of the fourth over from Carson to Georgia Plimmer in the deep. From 22-0 it unfolded in a big way.

Next over Vishmi Gunaratne was out for a second-ball duck when Bates took a fine tumbling catch off Hannah Rowe, then Jess Kerr’s searing inswinging yorker took Nilakshi de Silva’s (fourth-ball duck) leg stump and Sri Lanka had lost 3-2.

And there was no let-up. Both Melie Kerr and Lea Tahuhu struck in their first overs, then the pair combined for another, while summing up the carnage was the runout of Sugandika Kumari, who was caught short at the bowler’s end by an underarm roll from wicketkeeper Bernadine Bezuidenhout.

Earlier, after winning the toss, the Ferns made a positive start with the bat as Bezuidenhout mixed some luck with some hard-hitting in her 32 off 20 (five fours).

At 47-1 after the powerplay, New Zealand had a platform, and from there Bates and Melie Kerr combined for a quality 110-run stand as Kerr reached a maiden T20 half century and Bates racked up her 25th.

Knowing they had captain Sophie Devine ready and waiting, they had a licence to up the tempo, and while they could never really unleash against the sluggish spin and there were no sixes in the entire innings, they regularly found the fence (six fours apiece) and also ran twos hard.

Jan Kruger-ICC Achini Kulasuriya gets stretchered off after injuring her shoulder in Sri Lanka’s defeat to the White Ferns.

Sri Lanka were their own worst enemies in putting down simple chances off Bezuidenhout and Bates, as well as enduring several other sloppy moments in the field, while they also had Achini Kulasuriya – their sole pacer – go down clutching her shoulder first ball of the 17th over and be stretchered off the park, not batting in the chase.

The big moment

First ball of the 13th over of the first innings, Bates skied to Nilakshi de Silva, who muffed a simple take and instead ended up with a ball to the chin. The veteran opener was on 37 at the time, and had Sri Lanka dismissed her then, they may have found an opening.

Best with the bat

Having made three starts in three knocks at the tournament, Melie Kerr was due for some runs, and the star all-rounder duly delivered. Her 66 off 48 balls was a mixture of crisp striking, precision placement and intelligent deflecting on a surface which wasn’t easy to let loose on.

Best with the ball

Take your pick, but on a surface which wasn’t exactly conducive, seamer Lea Tahuhu entered the fray in the ninth over, and kept the pressure on big-time, delivering 18 dot balls (including one maiden) in her 2-12 four-over spell.

The big picture

Sri Lanka have now missed out on a maiden semifinal appearance, while the White Ferns will have to pray for Bangladesh to beat South Africa in the final game of the group phase. They are not without hope, as while the Proteas have won their past nine against Bangladesh, they did lose to them in their first meeting, in Mirpur in 2012.