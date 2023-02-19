Amy Satterthwaite scores century in final home match for Canterbury

Amy Satterthwaite (file pic) scored an unbeaten century in her final home match for Canterbury on Sunday.

The result might not have been what she wanted, but Amy Satterthwaite’s final home match for Canterbury was still pretty memorable.

New Zealand cricket legend Satterthwaite struck an unbeaten century in the final home match of her long domestic career for Canterbury on Sunday.

Satterthwaite hit 103 not out from 115 balls in Canterbury’s Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 50-over match against the Central Hinds with Hagley Oval renamed Satterthwaite Oval for the weekend.

Her century went in vain as second-placed Canterbury lost by three wickets with Central chasing down their target of 243 with one over left.

The 36-year-old brought up her 15th List A century from more than 300 matches in her overall one-day career with a boundary in the last over. It was her eighth List A ton for Canterbury.

The weekend also saw Satterthwaite glide past 10,000 List A runs in her career, which began in this competition on 27 December, 2003 at Christchurch's Redwood Park.

Satterthwaite had begun the day tied with Frankie Mackay on 4837 runs as Canterbury's leading all-time run-scorer in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, and now owns that record as well.

Shane Wenzlick/Photosport Canterbury’s Amy Satterthwaite, left, and Nat Cox (file pic) were both in the runs against Central on Sunday.

Canterbury’s final two round matches are away to Otago in Queenstown next Saturday and Sunday. The final (one versus two) will be played at Queenstown's Sir John Davies Oval on March 4.

Satterthwaite announced her retirement from elite cricket last week, finishing up in style, captaining Canterbury to the T20 Super Smash title after beating Wellington in the final at Hagley Oval.

Led by Satterthwaite’s 103 not out, Canterbury got through to 242-8 from their 50 overs against Central. Anchored by 57 from Jess Watkin, Mikaela Greig’s 56 and an unbeaten 47 from 43 balls from Ashtuti Kumar, the Hinds got home by three wickets.

Competition leaders Wellington, who are assured of a final spot, thumped Northern by 154 runs in Wellington with captain Leigh Kasperek and Tash Codyre both taking three wickets.

Wellington scored a formidable 277-8, batting first, with Caitlin King (77) and Kasperek (64) among the runs.

Auckland overcame Otago by 28 runs in a high-scoring contest in Dunedin.

The Hearts posted 300-7 with Katie Perkins narrowly missing a ton, scoring 94 from 107 balls. Otago gave the challenging total a decent nudge, but it ultimately proved too steep.

Felicity Leydon-Davis (59), Polly Inglis (54) and Caitlin Blakely (51) notched half-centuries in the unsuccessful run chase. Auckland seamer Holly Huddleston, who took a hat-trick against the same opponent on Saturday, finished with 3-44.

AT A GLANCE:

Hallyburton Johnstone Shield round eight scores:

At Amy Satterthwaite Oval, Chch: Canterbury 242-8 off 50 overs (Amy Satterthwaite 103no, Nat Cox 38) lost to Central 243-7 in 49 overs (Jess Watkin 57, Mikaela Greig 56, Ashtuti Kumar 47no; Gabby Sullivan 3-40) by three wickets.

At Hutt Recreation Ground, Wellington: Wellington 277-8 in 50 overs (Caitlin King 77, Leigh Kasperek 64, Jess McFadyen 40; Nensi Patel 4-58) beat Northern 123 in 32.1 overs (Tash Codyre 3-24, Kasperek 3-26) by 154 runs.

At University Oval, Dunedin: Auckland 300-7 in 50 overs (Katie Perkins 94, Saachi Shahri 51, Bella Armstrong 44; Gemma Adams 4-44) beat Otago 272-9 in 50 overs (Felicity Leydon-Davis 59, Polly Inglis 54, Caitlin Blakely 51, Olivia Gain 48; Holly Huddleston 3-44) by 28 runs.

Points after eight rounds: Wellington 30, Canterbury 22, Central 15, Auckland 15, Northern 12, Otago 12.