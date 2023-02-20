Lydia Ko storms to victory at Ladies European Tour event in Saudi Arabia

Lydia Ko began the new year the same way she ended 2022, with a big win and a big check as she closed with a 4-under 68 to win the Aramco Saudi Ladies International.

Ko, the No. 1 player in women's golf, held off Aditi Ashok of India on Monday (NZT) to capture the richest prize among regular Ladies European Tour events.

She won $1.2m from the $8m prize fund at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

Ko ended last year by winning the LPGA Tour finale and $3.2m, the richest payoff in women's golf, which elevated her to No. 1 in the world.

The Kiwi got married in December, skipped the LPGA Tour's season opener in Florida last month and then showed she still was on top-ranked form. It was her 26th victory worldwide.

“I'm playing with the world's best. The field this week was really good, so I knew it was going to be a challenge,” Ko said.

Lydia Ko has won the Saudi Ladies International golf title.

“The first one of the year, it's really hard because you don't have anything to base yourself off.

“You don't know if you're going to play well or bad. But the start definitely helped, and I think I stayed really patient, and I was not as nervous as I thought I would be, which is definitely good.''

Ko had five birdies and just one bogey as she dominated the last day to notch her second victory at this tournament.

“I’m two for two on this golf course,” said Ko. “Clearly something is going for me! This is a golf course where, in the last few days and when I played in 2021, there were a few players that went from the back that would shoot low scores, so I just wanted to focus on my game.

“I don’t think I was setting myself up for a lot of birdie opportunities on the front nine, but I knew that every hole could be a birdie opportunity, so it was that mindset and I wanted to be aggressive.

“The 18th hole was a lot uglier than I would have liked to picture, but in the end it’s definitely nice to get the win this week.”

Lilia Vu, who had a one-shot lead going into the final round, slipped to a 71 and tied for third with Manon De Roey of Belgium (63) and Lexi Thompson (66).

