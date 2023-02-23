Black Ferns sisters Alana and Chelsea Bremner set to be rivals in Super Rugby Aupiki

Alana Bremner will play for Matatū this Super Rugby Aupiki season, while sister Chelsea Bremner has moved north to join Chiefs Manawa.

Sisters Alana and Chelsea Bremner have almost always been team-mates during their careers to date.

Playing for Lincoln University, Canterbury, Matatū and the Black Ferns, the duo from Little River in Banks Peninsula have usually been side by side in the forward pack.

The lone exceptions before this year were when New Zealand Rugby organised internal matches for the between the Black Ferns and a Barbarians team at the end of 2020, when the country’s borders were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And last year, when they lined up on opposite teams in the lone Black Ferns trial that was held ahead of the Rugby World Cup triumph in which they both played starring roles.

But when Super Rugby Aupiki gets underway for 2023 this weekend, they’ll be rivals.

Younger sister Alana has stayed put at Matatu, the team representing the South Island, who begin their season with a home match at Forsyth Barr Stadium against the Blues at 4.45pm on Saturday.

But older sister Chelsea has moved north to join Chiefs Manawa, who are on the road to play Hurricanes Poua in Levin at 2.05pm.

“My partner and I, we've been together doing long distance for two years, so it was kind of in the works that we'd move together at some stage,” Chelsea said.

“I think it is a really awesome opportunity for me to have a change.

“I've only ever played rugby in Christchurch, so the opportunity to have a different coaching viewpoint and different group of players to get some new experiences from made sense.”

Alana said: “I probably knew it was coming, but it was still a bit sad, her leaving”.

“We've obviously played together for a long time and we were living together as well.

“But I’m super excited for her and really proud of the opportunities she's having up there. She seems like she's loving it, so it's just going to make it that much sweeter when she comes home later in the year to rejoin us for Canterbury.”

Part of the attraction at the Chiefs for Chelsea was coach Crystal Kaua, who she had the chance to play for briefly in 2022.

“I was lucky enough to be coached by [Crystal] during our trial game for the Black Ferns and I really liked her person and player-first approach.

“That's definitely present in our Chiefs environment – a big focus on being able to express yourself and being you.”

Chiefs Manawa and Matatū have nine and eight World Cup-winning Black Ferns respectively and are set to meet in round three of Super Rugby Aupiki at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton on March 11.

It will be the first time Alana and Chelsea have gone up against each other in a proper match, but that isn’t likely to lead to any fireworks.

“We're not that competitive,” Chelsea said. “We reckon that we'll let the game speak for itself.

“I don't think there'll be too much banter, I think it will probably be built up from the family and our teammates more than between each other.”

But which way will their family’s allegiances lie?

“I reckon they're going to stay true to their South Island roots, but who knows?” Alana said.

“They're probably telling Chelsea a different story.”

One thing all can agree on is that the Black Ferns’ Rugby World Cup win has set the stage of Super Rugby Aupiki to have a strong second season.

“There's definitely a big buzz around,” Chelsea said

“I think people were able to see not just the incredible skills that us women are able to have on the field, but also the personalities and the players behind those skills.

“We're just really excited to get on the field and hopefully the fans are able to come along to as many games as they can.”

Super Rugby Aupiki – round one

Saturday, 2.05pm: Hurricanes Poua v Chiefs Manawa; Levin Domain

Saturday, 4.45pm: Matatū v Blues; Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin