Mea Motu lands world title fight in Auckland

Mea Motu will fight for the IBO’s super-bantamweight world title in Auckland.

Unbeaten four-division New Zealand boxing champion Mea Motu will challenge for her first world title in Auckland in April.

Promoter Dean Lonergan of D+L events confirmed the development on Tuesday, saying a date and international opponent had been locked in and would be revealed in coming days along with the broadcast details.

Motu, 33, will contest the IBO’s super-bantamweight world title.

1 NEWS Mea Motu has gone from living in a car and trapped in an abusive relationship to taking on the boxing world.

While the IBO is regarded fifth in the alphabet soup of boxing organisations, a win would elevate her into the reckoning for challenges with the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO.

“I’m coming for all the titles – and I’m not stopping until I have them,” Motu from the Far North said as her title chance was announced.

“The chance to fight for world title at home is a dream come true. I’ll be fighting for my whanau and everyone who has helped me along the way.”

Motu is 15-0 with six knockouts and has collected the New Zealand lightweight, super-lightweight, featherweight, and super-featherweight titles since turning professional in 2020.

NICK DEPREE/NDEPREE.COM Mea Motu overwhelmed Thailand’s Thanchanok Phanan last year as she stepped up to international opposition.

“Mea’s beaten everyone there is to beat in her own backyard,” her trainer Isaac Peach said.

“In her last three fights she has stepped up to face international opponents and has been every bit as dominant. So, yeah, she’s ready.

“Mea is not only talented but she is hugely entertaining – which is a massive factor in boxing. She’s a main event fighter, not a support act, so this fight will be the main event regardless of who else is on the card.”

Lonergan described Motu as “New Zealand sport’s best kept secret” but intends to change that, likening her to some of the biggest names in New Zealand combat sports.

“Boxing fans know her and just how good she is – but the average New Zealand sports fan probably hasn’t heard of her,” Lonergan said.

“That’s going to change very soon. Mea is every bit as talented as the likes of David Tua, Joseph Parker and Israel Adesanya. She’s going to transcend the sport.

“Mea will be headlining the biggest boxing show in New Zealand this year.”