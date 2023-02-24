Super Rugby Aupiki: Black Ferns prop Krystal Murray to make Hurricanes debut after leaving Blues

Allan Bunting was unveiled as the Black Ferns' new director of rugby through to the 2025 World Cup (First published on February 10, 2023)

The teams have been confirmed for the opening round of Super Rugby Aupiki’s second season.

The semi-professional competition returns on Saturday after a difficult season last year because of Covid-19’s disruptive impact.

There are five rounds for the New Zealand sides and matches will be played across the country through to the finale in Hamilton on March 25.

The line-ups for Saturday’s two matches are below.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby Aupiki: How the growth of women's sport is driving a betting boom

* Rugby bosses admit growth of Super Rugby Aupiki 'will take time' despite success of Black Ferns

* 'No rush': Chiefs Manawa coach Crystal Kaua on her Black Ferns aspirations

* Super Rugby Aupiki: Everything you need to know about its four teams for the new season

* Chiefs Manawa impress, but Blues women take plenty from pre-season hitout



Hurricanes Poua v Chiefs Manawa

Saturday, 2:05pm at Levin Domain, Levin

Hurricanes Poua

Rugby World Cup-winning prop Krystal Murray will make her Hurricanes debut when she starts at loosehead.

Murray, who shifted from the Blues, is one of 10 debutants for the Poua’s opener against the defending champions. She scored a crucial try in last year’s World Cup final win over England.

Black Ferns Joanah Ngan-Woo and Ayesha Leti-I'iga also start at lock and on the left wing respectively.

Phil Walter/Getty Images World Cup winner Krystal Murray has joined the Hurricanes from the Blues.

Sevens player Shakira Baker will make her debut at centre and three of the Black Ferns’ 2017 World Cup winners – hooker Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate, front rower Sosoli Talawadua and playmaker Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali – are also in the 23.

Ngata-Aerengamate starts while Talawadua and Subritzky-Nafatali are on the bench.

Loose forward Kaipo Olsen-Baker, who played two tests for the Black Ferns last June, makes her comeback from a knee injury.

Hurricanes: Isabella Waterman, Bernadette Robertson, Shakira Baker, Monica Tagoai, Ayesha Leti-I'iga, Carys Dallinger, Iritana Hohaia; Layla Sae, Rhiarna Ferris, Kahurangi Sturmey, Jackie Patea-Fereti (c), Joanah Ngan-Woo, Cristo Tofa, Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate, Krystal Murray. Reserves: Saphire Abraham, Cilia-Marie Po'e-Tofaeono, Sosoli Talawadua, Rachael Rakatau, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Milly Mackey, Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali, Crystal Mayes.

Chiefs Manawa

The Chiefs have named 11 debutants in their 23 but have seven of last year’s World Cup-winning Black Ferns.

Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon skippers the side at No 8 and lock Chelsea Bremner makes her debut in their second row after switching from Matatū.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Kennedy Simon scoring last year for the Chiefs against Matatū.

Luka Connor and Tanya Kalounivale, who both played throughout last year’s World Cup, start at hooker and tighthead prop respectively.

The Black Ferns pairing of Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu and Hazel Tubic are selected in the halves.

League converts Abigail Roache and Apii Nicholls will come off the bench and Tenika Willison starts at fullback after joining from sevens.

Chiefs: Tenika Willison, Mererangi Paul, Carla Hohepa, Azalleyah Maaka, Georgia Daals, Hazel Tubic, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu; Kennedy Simon (c), Tynealle Fitzgerald, Charmaine Smith, Chelsea Bremner, Kelsie Thwaites, Tanya Kalounivale, Luka Connor, Kate Henwood. Reserves: Grace Houpapa-Barrett, Te Urupounamu McGarvey, Santo Taumata, Dhys Faleafaga, Victoria Makea, Violet Hapi-Wise, Abigail Roache, Apii Nicholls.

Matatū v Blues

Saturday, 4:45pm at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Matatū

Three-test Black Ferns midfielder Grace Brooker returns for her first rugby match in 15 months after recovering from a serious knee injury.

Brooker made her test debut in 2019 and played two more tests on the 2021 northern tour.

However, she suffered a knee injury in her third test – her first start – against England in Northampton and missed all of last season.

David Rogers/Getty Images Grace Brooker hasn’t played any rugby since this test against England in November 2021.

She still assisted the Black Ferns with video analysis throughout last year’s World Cup but will be desperate to play competitively again.

Brooker starts at second five-eighth for Matatū for their first home match in Dunedin.

She partners Black Ferns centre Amy du Plessis in the midfield, with World Cup winner Renee Holmes at fullback, and their international pack includes Kendra Reynolds and Alana Bremner and a front row of Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby and Phillipa Love.

Australia lock Sera Naiqama is on the bench.

Matatū: Renee Holmes, Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Amy du Plessis, Grace Brooker, Martha Mataele, Rosie Kelly, Di Hiini; Marcelle Parkes, Kendra Reynolds, Lucy Jenkins, Cindy Nelles, Alana Bremner (c), Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Phillipa Love. Reserves: Natalie Delamere, Ellis Doyle, Ona Palu, Sera Naiqama, Leah Miles, Georgia Cormick, Charntay Poko, Grace Steinmetz.

Blues

Blues coach Willie Walker has also named 11 debutants in their 23 but has several leading Black Ferns starting in Dunedin.

Captained by world player of the year Ruahei Demant at first five-eighth, test rookie Sylvia Brunt starts at centre and Ariana Bayler lines up next to Demant at halfback.

Their starting pack includes five Black Ferns, including World Cup winners Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Charmaine McMenamin and Maiakawanakaulani Roos, as well as former captain Eloise Blackwell and loose forward Tafito Lafaele.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Ruahei Demant returns in Blues colour as their skipper.

Demant’s sister, two-test Black Fern Kiritapu, starts at fullback.

Hawke’s Bay playmaker Krysten Cottrell was unavailable this week because she was caught up in the chaos of Cyclone Gabrielle in her home region.

“Krysten’s part of our whānau and it was unfortunate she was unable to give herself an opportunity for selection last week due to the circumstances. She’s a real asset to our environment and integral to making sure our new players are ready to go,” Walker said in a statement.

“It gives you a sense of perspective when things like this happen and our thoughts are with all those affected by the recent cyclone.”.

Blues: Kiritapu Demant, Jaymie Kolose, Sylvia Brunt, Hayley Hutana, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Ruahei Demant (c), Ariana Bayler; Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Tafito Lafaele, Charmaine McMenamin, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Eloise Blackwell, Esther Faiaoga-Tilo, Grace Gago, Chryss Viliko. Reserves: Alakoka Po'oi, Toka Natua, Sophie Fisher, Maama Vaipulu, Shannon Leota, Melanie Puckett, Patricia Maliepo, Tara Turner.