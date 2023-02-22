Another early exit for White Ferns at T20 World Cup after South Africa avoid upset

New Zealand's Jess Kerr looks at her wrecked stumps after being bowled against South Africa earlier in the tournament.

The White Ferns won’t be playing in the semifinals of a white ball World Cup for the fifth straight tournament.

New Zealand needed a giant-sized upset from Bangladesh against South Africa, a cricket nation famous for choking, to sneak into the semifinals at the T20 World Cup, but it didn’t happen.

Hosts South Africa clinched their spot in the final four on Wednesday (NZ time), beating Bangladesh by 10 wickets in Cape Town.

Bangladesh scored 113-6 from their 20 overs with South Africa chasing down the total with 13 balls to spare. South Africa had some early wobbles with Bangladesh botching a run out and dropping Tazmin Brits on two. Wicketkeeper Shamima Sultana also missed two stumpings later in the innings.

South Africa will face England in one semifinal (Saturday 2am NZT) with defending champions Australia meeting India (Friday 2am) in a rematch of the 2020 final, in the other.

South Africa, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka all finished with two wins and two losses in group one behind unbeaten Australia, but South Africa had the superior net run rate (0.738) with the White Ferns (0.138).

The White Ferns haven’t made the semifinals of a T20 or ODI World Cup since 2016 – losing the T20 World Cup semifinal to the West Indies by six runs in India.

Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images South Africa celebrate a wicket in their 10 wicket win over Bangladesh to clinch a semifinal spot.

New Zealand’s hopes of making the semifinals in South Africa were all but sunk after a poor start to the tournament, where they suffered heavy losses in their first two matches.

After being thumped by 97 runs against Australia in their tournament opener, they faltered badly in a must-win clash with South Africa, losing by 65 runs.

Needing 133 to win, New Zealand turned in a woeful batting display, being skittled for 67 – their second lowest T20 total in history, with no batter able to reach 20 runs.

Those lopsided losses saw the White Ferns’ net run rate sink to −4.050, which left them needing inflated victories against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and other results to fall their way, to crack the semifinals.

“I think the way our run rate is, absolutely out the window, is probably a sign we’re going to have to score about 8000 runs and restrict Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to about 20,” White Ferns captain Sophie Devine said after the South Africa loss.

The White Ferns did what they needed to do against the weak Sri Lanka and Bangladesh sides, winning both matches comfortably. They were left to rue their sluggish start to the tournament and leading performers, Devine, Suzie Bates, and Melie Kerr not firing in the critical first two matches.