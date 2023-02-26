Chiefs Manawa make loudest statement as new Super Rugby Aupiki season begins

The road to the Super Rugby Aupiki title will literally go through Hamilton this year, with FMG Stadium Waikato hosting the grand final on March 25.

But it looks like it will go there metaphorically as well, on the evidence of the two matches in this weekend’s opening round.

Defending champions Chiefs Manawa made the loudest statement of the four competing teams on Saturday, scoring 48 unanswered points in their 53-21 win over Hurricanes Poua.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Chiefs Manawa celebrate a try in their win over Hurricanes Poua.

A strong crowd greeted the two teams at Levin Domain for the first major women’s rugby match played in New Zealand since last year’s Rugby World Cup final on November 12.

The Chiefs no longer have the sevens stars who helped them win the inaugural Aupiki crown last March – and who helped the Black Ferns beat England last November – but they appeared undaunted by their need to reinvent themselves.

Matatū meanwhile began their campaign by registering their first win, 33-31 over the Blues, though they needed a last-minute conversion miss by Black Ferns co-captain Ruahei Demant to avoid being taken to golden point extra time.

The South Islanders lead the Blues 33-14 five minutes into the second half at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, but conceded three tries and scored none in the final 35 minutes, as the Aucklanders came home with a wet sail.

Willie Walker’s team will take heart from their strong finish, but now have the imposing task of trying to stop the Chiefs juggernaut at North Harbour Stadium next Saturday.

Matatū meanwhile have a second straight home match, this time at Ngā Puna Wai in Christchurch, and will be up against a hurting Hurricanes outfit.

If Chiefs Manawa and Matatū both win again next weekend, it will set up a blockbuster encounter between two unbeaten teams at FMG Stadium Waikato the following weekend.

But both the Blues and Hurricanes Poua will have something to say about that prospect, after showing some promising signs themselves despite eventually being consigned to losses.

SKY SPORT Matatu scored four first-half tries but only sealed their win over the Blues when a conversion was missed after the hooter.

The Hurricanes stormed out to a 21-5 lead in Levin, but from there it was one-way traffic, with the Chiefs scoring eight unanswered tries and Black Ferns hooker Luka Connor grabbing a hat-trick.

The Chiefs got their noses in front just before halftime and captain Kennedy Simon told Sky Sport afterwards they had “to give it up to Hurricanes Poua”.

“They’re a physical team, they’ve got a lot of experience and they just caught us on that short side there”.

“For us, the messages just were not to rush, to stay calm and follow our processes.”

The later match on Saturday also featured a comeback effort, but in the Blues’ case, it fell just short.

Matatū led 19-0 after half an hour in Dunedin, with first-five Rosie Kelly’s kicking game playing a big part in getting them on top.

After the Blues hit back for the first time, the South Islanders then pushed their lead back out to 19 points, but went scoreless across the last 35 minutes as the Blues finished the stronger of the two teams.

Ultimately, the result was decided by the fact that Renee Holmes converted four of Matatū’s five tries while Demant could only convert three of the Blues’ – missing with her fourth and fifth attempts as they fell an agonising two points short of tying the scores.

Super Rugby Aupiki

Round 1 results

At Levin Domain: Chiefs Manawa 53 (Luka Connor 3, Tanya Kalounivale, Kennedy Simon, Chelsea Bremner, Georgia Daals, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Dhys Faleafaga tries; Tenika Willison 3, Hazel Tubic con) Hurricanes Poua 21 (Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate, Ayesha Leti-I'iga, Rhiarna Ferris tries; Carys Dallinger 3 con). HT: 22-21.

At Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin: Matatū 33 (Kendra Reynolds, Alana Bremner, Martha Mataele, Di Hiini, Lucy Jenkins tries; Renee Holmes 4 con) Blues 31 (Grace Gago, Jaymie Kolose, Katelyn Vaha’akolo, Sophie Fisher tries; Ruahei Demant 3 con). HT: 26-14. Yellow card: Alana Bremner 49’

Points

Chiefs Manawa 5, Matatū 5, Blues 2, Hurricanes Poua 0

Round 2 fixtures

Saturday, March 4, 2.05pm: Blues v Chiefs Manawa; North Harbour Stadium, Auckland

Saturday, March 4, 4.35pm: Matatū v Hurricanes Poua; Nga Puna Wai, Christchurch