Warriors want back in NRLW competition in 2025 after four years away

The Warriors last played in the NRLW in 2020.

The Warriors want to be back in the NRLW when the competition expands to 12 teams in 2025.

The NRL is expected to add two new teams to the league in 2025, following the four new teams joining the competition.

The Warriors were foundation members of the NRLW in 2018, along with the Broncos, Dragons and Roosters, but when Covid-19 hit in 2020 they were forced to field a team of mainly Australian players and in 2021 dropped out of the league.

But it has always been the intention of the club to rejoin at some point and it was recently announced the NRL is looking for another NRLW expansion in 2025.

Warriors CEO Cameron George confirmed to Stuff they’re going for one of those.

“Knowing 2025 was the next intake of teams, our vision and plan is to a part of that application process,” George said.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Warriors CEO Cameron George says the club has to cover expences Australian teams don’t have to worry about to play in junior grades.

“This year, it was pushing it a bit hard and we feel like we need to spend the time between now and then really developing pathways in the women’s game, into the Warriors jumper and come back in to the NRLW in 2025.”

The NRL indicated their plans for two extra teams for the women’s competition when a new Collective Bargaining Agreement was finalised in principle with the Rugby League Players Association two weeks ago. George says the NRL know the Warriors want back in the NRLW.

“They’re aware of that,” he said.

“The biggest thing has been the CBA and now that’s been agreed on, we know what it’s going to look like.

“It was hard to try to understand what the club contribution and the NRL’s would be and also what the salary cap was.

“Now that’s sorted, we can see a pathway back to the NRLW pretty clearly.

"So we’ve got to get our ducks in a row and apply. The NRL are aware of us wanting to come back in they know the only reason why we aren’t in is because of Covid.”

The Warriors entered teams in the NSW Cup and SG Ball competitions this year, as they rebuild their pathways for the men’s team. George says they’re hoping to add teams into other junior competitions, but they do have to weigh up the high costs Australian teams don’t have to deal with.

“We’ve got a really active development and pathway programme here and they’re looking at any way they can to make us New Zealand made,” he said.

“It’s a process and we’ve got to keep up with it and keep providing opportunities. The one thing we have as a challenge in comparison to any NSW based club is that we have to pay for all of our travel.

“It is upwards of $300,000 for the SG Ball (under-19) team. The NRL have helped us with paying the teams who come over here and rightly so. But it is a requirement for us that if we want to participate we have to pay the accomodation and flights for the opposing team and officials to travel over.

“If you compare us to any Sydney based team, their travel is minimal, it’s buses or not even that sometimes, so maybe it’s $5000 a season for them.

But it’s $300,000 for us to play in the same competition and that’s for a competition which doesn’t go on for long.

“The Harold Matthews Cup (under-16s) goes for the same length of time, so that’s another $300,000.

“The Jersey Flegg (under-21), that’s a full season, like the NSW Cup, so there’s $600,000.

So it’s all very costly, but that said, we’ve got a plan about how it can look and obviously there’s the NRLW too.”

The club’s pathways programme was severely hampered during the years when the New Zealand border was closed and many aspiring league players chose to move to Australian clubs.

However, now back in New Zealand, the Warriors are going all out to being a development club again.

“Everything at this club is about being back home, reconnecting and providing those opportunities,” George said.

“We’re absolutely committed to it, we’ve just got to navigate through the financial burdens we have, being not based in NSW.

“That’s not new to the club, but it’s been hindered by what the NRL and NSW Rugby League can and can’t do for us.”