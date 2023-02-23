Super Rugby Aupiki: How the growth of women's sport is driving a betting boom

Allan Bunting was unveiled as the Black Ferns' new director of rugby through to the 2025 World Cup (First published on February 10, 2023)

The ever-increasing popularity of women’s sports is driving a betting boom, with Kiwi punters reacting to the surging profile of key events and competitions.

Betting turnover on women’s sports is up a whopping 25% on the previous 12 months, TAB NZ’s betting figures have revealed.

With the advent of Super Rugby Aupiki – which kicks off again on Saturday – rugby has been a popular driver in women’s betting markets.

Kiwi punters wagered $1.2 million on last year's women's Rugby World Cup final.

Women’s rugby generated just $2.5 million in TAB turnover back in 2018 but by 2022, that figure increased to $6.8m.

And while that figure was boosted by the stunning turnaround in fortunes from the Black Ferns to win the Rugby World Cup at Eden Park – with $1.2m wagered on last year’s women’s final alone – the popularity and profile of Super Rugby Aupiki is also a driving force.

Last year’s inaugural competition was heavily disrupted by Covid-19 and shortened to three rounds in just 10 days but TAB NZ chief betting officer Simon Thomas describes it as a competition with huge potential.

The now retired Les Elder lifts the Super Rugby Aupiki trophy last year.

“We saw the way the Black Ferns’ World Cup campaign resonated with Kiwis late last year, and this competition will look to build on that,” Thomas said.

Aupiki is a five round competition in 2023 but New Zealand Rugby is hoping to expand it from as soon as next year, with more matches and the possibility of overseas teams joining.

Women’s cricket has seen even bigger gains with a 2022 turnover of $8.6m, up from $2m in 2018, while women’s football increased from $1.1 million to $2.4 million over the same period.

The TAB has increased by 26% the number of women’s sporting events it offers betting on since 2019.

“The surge in interest and coverage of women's sport has enabled us to significantly step up our product offering,” Thomas said.

This year's FIFA Women's World Cup will attract big betting interest for Kiwi punters.

Just as last year’s Rugby World Cup generated, football will likely see a big boost in betting turnover with the upcoming global showcase being hosted in this part of the world.

“We also have other key events to look forward to in women’s sport, including the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand which will only add to the growth we have already seen,” Thomas said.

“If these trends continue, it will be great for the financial distributions that go back into New Zealand sports as a result of Kiwis betting on these events.”