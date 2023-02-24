Tyla Nathan-Wong to play 50th World Rugby Sevens Series tournament for New Zealand

Tyla Nathan-Wong has become one of New Zealand’s most experienced sevens players.

Tyla Nathan-Wong is set to become the second Black Ferns Sevens star to play her 50th tournament when she runs out in Vancouver next month.

The 28-year-old Nathan-Wong, who will join Sarah Hirini in reaching the half century mark, has been named in the New Zealand team for the Canadian round of the World Rugby series, which takes place March 3-5.

Black Ferns Sevens head coach, Cory Sweeney said Nathan-Wong is an integral part of the Black Ferns Sevens and the team were lucky enough to have a player of her calibre in their side.

“Tyla has been a standout performer and member of this team for over 10 years now,” Sweeney said.

“She has consistently been named among the best players in the world and has played a significant role in the Black Ferns success.

“She remains calm under pressure, and has a world-class skill set, setting her apart from the rest. We are excited to be able to celebrate this milestone with her in Vancouver.”

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Tyla Nathan-Wong has represented New Zealand in sevens and the 15-man code.

Nathan-Wong, a former Lynfield College student, said she was privileged to reach 50 tournaments in the black jersey.

“50 tournaments. That's 12 years in the game. I started as a young and tiny 17-year-old. I've seen the game develop and grow, to what it is now,” she said.

“I'm just beyond grateful to have had the opportunity to be doing what I love and to pull the black jersey on for this long. I am 50 not out and still have a lot more to give.”

With back-to-back wins this year, in Hamilton and Sydney, the Black Ferns Sevens are looking to continue their domination at the Vancouver Sevens.

Kelly Brazier returns to the New Zealand team for Vancouver, alongside Kelsey Teneti, following her debut at the Dubai Sevens at the start of the season.

Sweeney said the team has been performing and training well, the role now is to keep enhancing their game.

“We focused on starting the year off strong and making genuine connections as a team.

“With a positive start to the year, we want to continue to shift the dial on and off the field, moving our game and people forward together,” Sweeney said.

AT A GLANCE

Black Ferns Sevens: Stacey Waaka, Michaela Blyde, Tyla Nathan-Wong, Kelly Brazier, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, Jazmin Felix-Hotham, Kelsey Teneti, Shiray Kaka, Tysha Ikenasio, Sarah Hirini (c), Risi Pouri-Lane, Jorja Miller.