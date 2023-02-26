Women's domestic cricket pacesetters, Wellington and Canterbury, to meet in another final

Wellington and Canterbury will meet in another women’s domestic cricket final on Saturday with the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield on the line.

For the second time this summer, Wellington and Canterbury will square off in a women’s domestic white ball final to decide the title.

Three weeks after the Magicians triumphed against the Blaze by 12 runs in the women’s T20 Super Smash final, the domestic pacesetters will meet again in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 50-over final in Queenstown on Saturday.

Wellington had already locked up their final spot last weekend and they were joined by Canterbury in Saturday’s penultimate round of matches.

The Magicians clinched their final berth with a match to play and did it in style, crushing defending champions Otago by 112 runs in Queenstown.

Otago rebounded to win Sunday’s final round clash by 37 runs, avoiding last spot, which went to Northern Districts on net run rate with both teams finishing on 16 competition points.

Former Canterbury allrounder Kate Ebrahim delivered a player of the match outing for the Sparks, scoring 106 not out, then capturing three wickets, including the prized scalp of Amy Satterthwaite, who notched 66.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Otago's Kate Ebrahim (file pic) scored an unbeaten century and took three wickets in their final round game against Canterbury on Sunday.

On Saturday, Canterbury racked up 317-5, batting first, anchored by Satterthwaite, who will end her illustrious playing career after Saturday’s final.

Fresh off an unbeaten 103 against Central last Sunday in her final home outing at Hagley Oval, which was renamed Satterthwaite Oval, for the weekend, the left-hander was a standout again.

Satterthwaite top-scored for the Magicians with 75 from 66 balls with Nat Cox (59) and Kate Anderson, who has enjoyed a breakout summer with the bat (52) also impressing.

Top qualifiers Wellington ended round play in style, overpowering Central by eight wickets on Sunday in Palmerston North. The Blaze had suffered their first 50-over loss of the season the day before, losing to the Hinds by nine wickets.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Wellington wicketkeeper-batter Jess McFadyen (file pic) struck 96 not out in her side's eight wicket win over Central on Sunday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jess McFadyen was impressive for Wellington on Sunday as they chased down Central's total of 218-9, finishing 96 not out, hitting nine boundaries.

McFadyen teamed up for a 136-run opening stand with Rebecca Burns, who was also in the runs scoring 72.

Wet weather in Auckland over the weekend meant no play was possible between the Auckland Hearts and Northern.

It was an unfortunate way for Auckland stalwarts Katie Perkins and Holly Huddleston to bring down the curtains on their long domestic careers. They both announced their retirements prior to the final round.

AT A GLANCE:

Sunday scores:

At Sir John Davies Oval, Queenstown: Otago 265-4 in 50 overs (Kate Ebrahim 106no, Olivia Gain 67no, Caitlin Blakely 32) beat Canterbury 228 in 46 overs (Amy Satterthwaite 66, Nat Cox 31; Ebrahim 3-33, Molly Loe 3-44, Emma Black 3-45) by 37 runs.

At Fitzherbert Park Palmerston North: Central 218-9 in 50 overs (Natalie Dodd 64, Georgia Atkinson 44, Melissa Hansen 39no; Leigh Kasperek 3-42) lost to Wellington 220-2 in 35.2 overs (Jess McFadyen 96no, Rebecca Burns 72, Kasperek 30no) by eight wickets.

Auckland v Northern at Colin Maiden Park, Auckland: Match abandoned

Saturday scores:

At Sir John Davies Oval, Queenstown: Canterbury 317-5 in 50 overs (Satterthwaite 75, Cox 59, Kate Anderson 52) beat Otago 205 in 45.1 overs (Ebrahim 89, Bella James 32; Sarah Asmussen 4-42) by 112 runs.

At Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North: Wellington 115 in 26.3 overs (Burns 40; Jess Watkin 3-11, Rosemary Mair 3-34) lost to Central 118-1 in 25.3 overs (Watkin 63no, Dodd 47no) by nine wickets.

Auckland v Northern at Colin Maiden Park, Auckland: Match abandoned

Hallyburton Johnstone Shield final points after 10 rounds: Wellington 35, Canterbury 27, Central 20, Auckland 19, Otago 16, Northern Districts 16.