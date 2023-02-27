Lydia Ko finishes tied for sixth at Thailand LPGA tournament, Lilia Vu wins title

Lydia Ko on the fifth hole of her final round of the LPGA Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya.

Lydia Ko finished tied for sixth at the the LPGA Thailand tournament, six shots behind the winner Lilia Vu from the USA.

The New Zealander started the final day tied for seventh at the Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course, with local hope Natthakritta Vongtaveelap leading the way.

Ko started her fourth round well, with birdies on the seventh, 10th, 11th, 12th and 15th holes, but then went through a bad patch, with a double bogey on the par-three 16th and a bogey on the next hole and went on to complete the course in 69 shots.

Still, her round was better than Vongtaveelap who had a double bogey and four bogeys in a disappointing round of 71.

That opened the door for Vu to come through and claim the title with an impressive final round of 64.

Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images Lilia Vu pretends to take a selfie while holding the trophy on the 18th green after winning the LPGA Thailand at the Siam Country Club.

“Yesterday my dad told me that just one good round and I could win,” said Vu, whose maiden tour victory came after three third-place finishes in 2022.

"That’s all I kept thinking about. Basically today I just blacked out and tried to birdie every single hole I could.”

Vu came up short again at the Ladies European Tour in Saudi Arabia last week where she settled for another third place.

“I knew I was going to win, it was just when... and I finally did,” she added.

Although Ko failed to win this tournament, it was another solid performance from the Kiwi who headed to Thailand after pocketing a cool $1.2 million for her win in Saudi Arabia earlier the previous week, her third win in her last four events.