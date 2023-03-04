Wellington Phoenix concede late to draw 1-1 with Brisbane Roar in A-League Women

Brisbane Roar strike late to deny Wellington Phoenix their second win.

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: Wellington Phoenix 1 (Marisa van der Meer 26’) Brisbane Roar 1 (Shea Connors 80’). HT: 1-0

Wellington Phoenix have blown a chance to claim their second win of the A-League Women season after conceding a late goal to draw 1-1 with Brisbane Roar.

A win at Sky Stadium on Saturday would have moved the last-place Phoenix within striking distance of Newcastle Jets and set up a potential wooden spoon showdown on March 25.

But the Phoenix were unable to hold onto their lead, with Shea Connors racing onto a ball over the top from Ayesha Norrie to draw the Roar level in the 80th minute.

The goal was a suckerpunch for the Phoenix, who are desperate to get off the bottom of the table but look destined to finish with the wooden spoon for the second year running.

They remain four points adrift of the Jets with just five games remaining.

The Phoenix took an early lead when centre-back Marisa van der Meer rose highest to meet Michaela Foster’s free-kick from deep in the 26th minute.

But the Phoenix were left to rue some wasteful finishing after putting up 20 shots across the 90 minutes.

Martin Hunter/Photosport Phoenix defender Michaela Foster runs the ball past Roar’s Football Ferns midfielder Indiah-Paige Riley.

After hitting the front, they had numerous chances to extend their lead.

Milly Clegg cut inside and forced a strong save out of Hensley Hancuff before halftime.

In the second spell, Hassett fired wide of the target after a mazing run from Robertson.

Grace Wisnewski went agonisingly close with an ambitious attempt from the edge of the penalty area after Clegg won the race to a through ball from Chloe Knott.

Substitute Paige Satchell had a shot batted clear by Hancuff at the near post.

The Phoenix bench was irate when Roar captain Ayesha Norrie’s push into the head of a prone Betsy Hassett only merited a yellow card in the eyes of referee Anna-Marie Keighley.

Norrie went on to set up the Roar’s equaliser, delivering the pass over the top of the Phoenix defence.