Super Rugby Aupiki: Luka Connor leads form XV, Matatū halfback emerges as Black Ferns contender

ANALYSIS: Seven of the Chiefs Manawa’s nine tries to overpower the Hurricanes Poua were scored by forwards.

Their formidable pack dominates Stuff’s form XV from last weekend’s first round of Super Rugby Aupiki and no player stood out more than Chiefs and Black Ferns hooker Luka Connor.

The 26-year-old from Ōpōtiki is an excellent finisher close to the line and scored a hat-trick in a complete performance as the Chiefs won 53-21 in Levin.

While the Chiefs flattened the Hurricanes with their set piece, Matatū’s 33-31 triumph over the Blues in Dunedin was less of a grind and featured more open, attacking play in a contest only decided by Ruahei Demant missing a conversion to level the scores after the hooter.

Matatū halfback Di Hiini also emerged a contender for the Black Ferns after Kendra Cocksedge’s retirement.

Here is Stuff’s form XV from Saturday’s matches.

15 Renee Holmes (Matatū)

The Black Ferns fullback was excellent in attack and defence in an open game which had both defences stretched and mirrored the expansive style the Black Ferns played through to their memorable World Cup win last year.

Her goal kicking (4-3 in conversions against Black Ferns No 10 Demant) was pinpoint and separated the two sides, who scored five tries each in an entertaining match.

14 Katelyn Vaha'akolo (Blues)

The Kiwi Ferns winger is a natural in either code and grabbed a sharp intercept try to give the Blues hope in the final quarter, picking off Amy du Plessis’ stray pass before sprinting clear of chasing Matatū defenders. Only team-mate Jaymie Kolose carried for as many metres (106) last weekend.

13 Sylvia Brunt (Blues)

The Auckland and Black Ferns centre is only 19 and should complement the Blues’ running rugby throughout the competition. She was at the heart of their attack and carried for 92 metres while beating seven defenders.

12 Grace Brooker (Matatū)

You wouldn’t have known the Canterbury midfielder had been absent for 15 months because of a serious knee injury. Her draw-and-pass in the build-up for Kendra Reynolds’ opening try was exquisite and more Black Ferns tests, after making three appearances, seem likely.

11 Jaymie Kolose (Blues)

Two tries clinically scored down the left flank demonstrated the finishing ability of the Counties Manukau winger, who has a touch rugby background and only switched to 15s last year.

10 Rosie Kelly (Matatū)

The former Otago playmaker, who switched to the champion Canterbury team in the Farah Palmer Cup in 2021, was outstanding and made the break, then an assist with her delicate kick pass, for two of her side’s first-half tries. Her kicking game kept the Blues on the back foot for long spells.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Di Hiini was excellent at halfback for Matatū.

9 Di Hiini (Matatū)

No position in the Black Ferns’ team is as open as halfback after Cocksedge’s retirement. Hiini stated her case after a brilliant performance that was full of speed, sharp passing, sound decision-making, and the Canterbury No 9 finished a classic halfback’s try by throwing a dummy to fool opposite number Ariana Bayler.

8 Kennedy Simon (Chiefs)

The Black Ferns co-captain was a commanding figure in leading the Chiefs’ forwards in a demolition job of the Poua’s pack, scoring her try with a clever finish. She struggled with injuries last year but is the country’s premier loose forward and will be determined to lead from the front this season.

7 Tynealle Fitzgerald (Chiefs)

The Bay of Plenty loose forward is no-nonsense and was driving much of the Chiefs’ control around the breakdown, as their forwards shunted the Hurricanes into the turf. The defending champions have great depth across their back row and Fitzgerald will be difficult to remove at openside flanker.

SKY SPORT After a slow start, defending champions Chiefs Manawa run riot against Hurricanes Poua in Levin.

6 Lucy Jenkins (Matatū)

Another from Canterbury’s production line who seemed to be everywhere as Matatū built a big lead against the Blues. She is an uncompromising workhorse but is also skilful, as demonstrated by her quick feet to score what was the match-winning try.

5 Chelsea Bremner (Chiefs)

Her Chiefs debut proved why she is considered the country’s top lock after becoming a rock for the Black Ferns throughout their World Cup triumph. The Chiefs’ pack never took a backward step and Bremner’s presence was significance for their unstoppable lineout drive. She crossed for a try, too.

4 Joanah Ngan-Woo (Hurricanes)

Yes, the Hurricanes forwards had a tough afternoon, but lineout thief Ngan-Woo had a strong game and made two sensational breaks for their opening tries when the Poua looked dangerous down their left edge. The World Cup winner kept battling away despite her side’s collapse – they conceded 48 unanswered points in the last 58 minutes.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Tanya Kalounivale had a strong game for the Chiefs at tighthead prop.

3 Tanya Kalounivale (Chiefs)

The Black Ferns prop dropped out of their 23 for the World Cup’s knockout stages but made a formidable start to the new season. The Chiefs’ scrum made a big statement and Kalounivale demonstrated her strength in carrying the ball into contact, knocking over Hurricanes defenders.

2 Luka Connor (Chiefs)

Faultless. Her hat-trick was a bonus, as hookers normally benefit from having the ball when lineout drives rumble over the line, as she was terrific with her throws, her carries, and few players are as dangerous in squeezing over for close-range finishes.

1 Phillipa Love (Matatū)

There is no doubting who the country’s leading loosehead is. Love led Matatū’s scrum in forcing the Blues backwards and showed good hands with an assist for her captain, Alana Bremner, to score a rampaging try.