Super Rugby Aupiki: Halfbacks have Black Ferns opening after Kendra Cocksedge retirement

(First published on February 10, 2023)

ANALYSIS: One round and the race begins for aspiring Black Ferns to earn a full-time contract.

That ambition for players across Super Rugby Aupiki’s four teams would have been reinforced by this week’s announcement of the Black Ferns’ first fixtures, in June and July for the Pacific Four Series, since their momentous Rugby World Cup victory.

Most Aupiki players will be semi-professional throughout the competition but return full-time to work after it finishes on March 25.

Approximately 40 will be Black Ferns – on full-time rugby contracts – and that could be life-changing for any player called up for the first time, but also for those dropped having been in previous squads.

The usual departures following a World Cup mean opportunities for new players, as does a new coach, with Allan Bunting replacing Wayne Smith to lead the Black Ferns through to the next World Cup in England in 2025.

Here are the talking points for Aupiki’s second round.

Who is the Black Ferns’ halfback?

This hasn’t been disputed for a long time while Kendra Cocksedge was the incumbent No 9 throughout most of her 68-test career.

Cocksedge’s retirement after the World Cup has changed the picture and no position in the test side looks as open.

Blues halfback Ariana Bayler was her reserve in the World Cup’s knockout stages and appears to be the early favourite.

She will face fellow test No 9 Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu when the Blues host the Chiefs Manawa on Saturday.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Blues halfback Ariana Bayler spinning a pass to the left against Matatū.

The pair were vying for a place in the Black Ferns’ 23 last year and Bayler got the nod.

“It's like anything, you work hard, put your hand up, and whatever happens, happens. Give 100% effort,” Marino-Tauhinu said at the Chiefs’ training on Thursday.

“There are strengths all the halfbacks possess.”

Matatū’s Di Hiini also emerged as a contender in round one, selling Bayler a dummy in her classic halfback’s try in their 33-31 win over the Blues in Dunedin.

Hurricanes Poua halfback Iritana Hohaia could also be in the mix. She was picked for the Black Ferns’ northern tour in 2021 but didn’t feature.

Attack beats defence

There were 22 tries scored in round one’s two matches and no penalty goals. If you love tries, great.

But there were too many soft tackle attempts and too many tries scored too easily.

That’s to be expected when some players have been conditioned as full-time athletes since last year, when the Black Ferns became fully professional for the first time, and others are barely part-time.

Defence coaches will hope the feast of tries doesn’t become a trend throughout the competition.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images The Chiefs scored nine tries against the Hurricanes. Seven were to the forwards.

A clash of styles?

Much was made of the manner in which the Black Ferns played throughout their ride to winning the World Cup.

Former coach Wayne Smith wanted them to play a fast, expansive brand of rugby to counter the strength of England and France’s forwards. With a bit of luck, it worked.

How the Blues and the Chiefs clash in Albany will be interesting after their different approaches in week one.

Once the Chiefs realised they were too strong for the Hurricanes up front, their pack did the dirty work and powered the reigning champions to victory with their effective lineout drive and scrum, as their forwards scored seven of their nine tries in Levin.

The Blues lost but still recorded by far the most offloads in week one, with 20, while beating the most defenders (37) and running for 876 metres, despite spending long spells under pressure against Matatū. The Chiefs ran for 880 metres in a match they controlled.

Joe Allison/Getty Images A home match in Christchurch? Amy du Plessis, left, likes this.

Matatū feel at home

Most of Matatū’s squad has connections to Canterbury’s champion Farah Palmer Cup team. A long-awaited first match in Christchurch, their home base, will be significant.

After playing in Dunedin, they are hosting the Hurricanes at the city’s Ngā Puna Wai Sports Hub on Saturday evening and hoping for a sellout crowd of a few thousand.

Packing out smaller venues, as the Hurricanes did at the Levin Domain last Saturday, is far better for stimulating an atmosphere while the game begins to build a fan base for the competition in its second season.

Matches in larger stadiums with thousands of empty seats are considered soulless.

Super Rugby Aupiki, round two on Saturday

– Blues v Chiefs Manawa, 2:05pm at North Harbour Stadium, Albany

– Matatū v Hurricanes Poua, 4:45pm at Ngā Puna Wai, Christchurch