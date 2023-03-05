Last dance: Pulse look to go back-to-back in coach's final season

A fourth ANZ Premiership title in five years would be some way for Yvette McCausland-Durie to sign off with the Central Pulse.

The much-loved coach has confirmed this will be her ninth and final campaign with the competition’s most successful team – who begin their title defence against the Magic in Palmerston North on Sunday.

McCausland-Durie thought she was done in 2020 after steering the Pulse to back-to-back titles in a season marred by the pandemic.

Gail Parata replaced her at the helm, but 2021 was a year to forget, winning just four of their 15 games and finishing fifth– a rare flop for the perennial title contenders.

Enter McCausland-Durie, who returned to the team that means so much to her, and had an immediate impact.

Despite having the youngest squad in the competition with an average of 22, the Pulse, who featured just four members of their 2020 title-winning side, emerged as champions again.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Last dance: Yvette McCausland-Durie is coaching the Central Pulse for the ninth and final season this year.

They also had to deal with season-ending knee injuries to midcourter Paris Lokotui and attacker Binnian Hunt with Hunt going down in pre-season.

This will definitely be McCausland-Durie’s last season. She has carved out a fine record as Pulse coach, winning 59 of 79 premiership games (75% win rate), capturing three titles, and making another two grand finals in 2017-18.

She had grown from past disappointments, winning just five of 39 games in her first stint as Pulse coach in the former trans-Tasman league from 2009-11.

William Booth/Photosport Yvette McCausland-Durie, right, pictured with Adine Wilson, did some netball TV work for Sky during her season away from the Pulse in 2021.

McCausland-Durie was also Silver Ferns’ assistant coach under Janine Southby during a dark chapter for the team, where they finished fourth at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and failed to medal for the first time.

Spending half the year in Wellington, stepping aside from elite coaching would mean she could spend greater time with her Palmerston North based family and the Manukura school she is co-founder of.

“This is me. I’m definitely done [after this season],” she said.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started. Pre-season always feels really long. It’s a really important time, but everybody is like now, ‘I think we’ve done what we need to do, we get it, does it work?’. We’ve got to get out there and say does it actually work?”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The Pulse, who were the youngest squad last season, celebrate their 2022 ANZ Premiership title win over the Stars.

The Pulse headed into last season with limited expectations, outside their playing group and management. They were written off by many, including the TAB who had them at $9 to win the title before the start of the season – second worst among the sides.

This season, they won’t be able to fly under the radar and sneak up on anyone.

Overcoming the departure of prolific goal shoot Aliyah Dunn, who has shifted south to the Tactix, and landed a competition-best 618 goals at 93%, will be tough.

Tom Dulat/Getty Images Malawi shooter Joyce Mvula faces the tough task of replacing Aliyah Dunn at the Pulse.

They have tried to plug her void by signing Malawi international Joyce Mvula, who has been a key member of the successful Manchester Thunder team in England’s Netball Superleague.

How Mvula goes against New Zealand defenders every week alongside the steady influence of Tiana Metuarau at goal attack will be critical. Talented young shooter Amelia Walmsley is also set for greater minutes this season.

“I think it’s really about instead of worrying about defending it, everybody else has set the same goal of wanting to make that ANZ Premiership final, and so we’re no different.

“We’re really trying to work and say we know what it takes and we’ve been there before. What are the things we’ve got to keep doing and what are the things that need to change.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The Pulse perform their team haka after beating the Stars in last year’s grand final.

Consistency across four quarters had been one of the areas McCausland-Durie wanted the team to improve. Despite their pleasing results last season, the Pulse were guilty of lulls, sometimes following up an accurate quarter with a sloppy one.

In the midcourt, Whitney Souness and Maddy Gordon will be desperate to impress in World Cup year. Midcourt is the most congested area of the court for Silver Ferns’ selection with possibly seven players scrapping for two spots behind Gina Crampton and Kate Heffernan, who are likely locked in.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Pulse midcourter Maddy Gordon will be eager to stand out as Silver Ferns’ hopefuls push for World Cup selection.

McCausland-Durie used Gordon at wing attack and Souness at centre to start pre-season, but has since switched it up.

Gordon, who can play all three midcourt positions, will start the season at centre with Souness lining up at wing attack, where she has a strong connection with goal attack Metuarau.

Fa’amu Ioane, who has joined from the Mystics, and Ainsleyana Puleiata, who was the National Netball League player of the year last season for their second tier Central Manawa team, will compete for the starting wing defence bib.

“I think for everyone in the competition with there not being any trials for that World Cup selection for the Silver Ferns, what they do in terms of performance every week really matters,” McCausland-Durie said of Gordon and Souness.

Silver Fern Kelly Jury will be an integral figure in the Pulse defensive end alongside either Kristiana Manu’a or Parris Mason.

Jury was the best player in the ANZ Premiership last season, which was reflected in the stats finishing first for deflections (116), intercepts (46), and second for rebounds (36).

Backing up that stellar play and taking her game to an even higher level in 2023 will be the challenge for her.

AT A GLANCE:

Sunday 4.10pm: Pulse v Magic at Fly Palmy Arena, Palmerston North

Monday 7.35pm: Stars v Tactix at Pulman Arena, Auckland