'He changed my life': Golf more enjoyable for Lydia Ko with husband Jun Chung at her side

Marriage isn’t just agreeing with Lydia Ko, it’s offering her a new perspective on life and with it, an understanding that tournament results don’t define who she is.

The world No 1 has offered a rare insight into her private life away from golf, revealing her relationship with new husband Chung Jun is helping her enjoy her work on the course more than ever.

Following what was arguably a career-best year in 2022, Ko has already won in 2023, with her victory in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International. And she will start this week’s HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore fresh from a fast finishing result at the LPGA Thailand tournament when finishing in a tie for sixth.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images Lydia Ko says her relationship with her new husband is helping her to enjoy golf more.

Whether her round is good, bad or otherwise, Ko describes the unconditional support of Jun as a major asset to her golf game.

“I think he changed my life and I'm very grateful for his support and for him understanding what I do.

“I think that's something that you're very thankful for and I think sometimes it can feel very lonely out there,” Ko said.

“You have your caddie and your team and your family but there are things that you kind of just put in and keep to yourself.”

Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images Lydia Ko says her smile has become a lot more common on the golf course now she has a supportive partner in her corner.

“But my husband has been, I think, one of the biggest influences in my life, and I think after meeting him, I was able to enjoy golf more,” the Kiwi ace said.

“It makes a big difference and to know that there's somebody at the end of my round no matter what I shoot, to support me and just think of me, not the golfer Lydia Ko but Bo-Gyung, my Korean name.”

After starting on the LPGA at the tender age of 15, Ko is accustomed to having her family around her but as a married woman, she quipped there is now competition to be her No 1 fan.

“So yeah, I've got a lot to thank him for and he's I think my number ... I call him my No. 1 supporter but he said my mum and my sister, and like my direct family are my No. 1 supporter.”

The couple even play together when there are no tournaments and that is another aspect that is helping Ko enjoy her time on the course more.

“But now I enjoy playing nine holes with him [Jun] on a Saturday during an off-week and like my job has become more fun and more enjoyable,” she said. “And I think here again I was able to have a better perspective on life and differentiate that golf shouldn't dictate how I, like, see myself and know this is what I am – this is my job and you shouldn't – like the results shouldn't affect how I see myself and how I feel about myself off the golf course.”

Alex Burstow/Getty Images Lydia Ko explains how married life is giving her more enjoyment on the golf course ahead of the HSBC Women's World Championship.

With the current crop of top players in the LPGA being so competitive, Ko admits she doesn’t feel like the No 1 player when surrounded by the likes of Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, Minjee Lee and Brooke Henderson.

“I think you can never get too, I guess, cocky about what ranked player you are because especially at the top, it is so tight and everyone is playing really well, and you can't say, I'm going to be there forever,” Ko said.

For Ko, 2023 is about hitting fairways and greens in regulation over performance-based goals.

“I don't think you can take anything for granted. I don't think anything comes easy and you're playing – I'm playing alongside the best female golfers week-in, week-out, so it's not easy to be the one missing hoisting the trophy at the end of the week.

“I've had my own up-and-downs so I think I realise now more so than maybe 2015 when I was Player of the Year that sometimes things may not go in my way, but I think I'm able to deal with that better and just be OK with it and just keep working on things I need to and just move on.”

Ko is set to tee off at the Sentosa Golf Club at 2.25pm on Thursday (NZT) and is paired with Lee and Korda.