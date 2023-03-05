Amelia Walmsley impresses in first start as defending champion Pulse edge Magic

Goal shoot Amelia Walmsley had a standout showing in her first start for the Pulse on Sunday.

At Fly Palmy Arena, Palmerston North: Pulse 53 (Amelia Walmsley: 36/39, Tiana Metuarau: 17/18) Magic 52 (Bailey Mes: 25/30, Ameliaranne Ekenasio: 27/31) 1Q: 15-12, HT: 30-25, 3Q: 42-38.

Teenager Amelia Walmsley announced herself as a future shooting star as the Central Pulse opened their title defence with a thrilling one-goal win.

In her first ANZ Premiership start, the 19-year-old, who is the daughter of former Black Caps pace bowler Kerry Walmsley, dazzled with 36 goals from 39 attempts. Walmsley’s play paved the way for the Pulse in their nailbiting 53-52 victory over the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic in their season opener in Palmerston North on Sunday.

With standout goal shoot Aliyah Dunn, the premiership’s most prolific shooter last season (618 goals at 93%) leaving the Pulse for the Tactix over the off-season, some worried how the defending champions would overcome her void.

The Pulse snapped up Malawi international Joyce Mvula to plug Dunn’s absence, but it was youngster Walmsley, who previously attended Auckland’s Howick College, who was handed the start and shone.

At 1.92m, Walmsley possesses strong height and is a confident player in the shooting end, who isn’t afraid to turn and shoot. She has long been touted as an exciting talent since first being called into the Tactix as a replacement player in 2021.

In a thrilling finish, that could have gone either way, Walmsley sank the crucial penalty goal to put her side ahead 53-51 with 50 seconds to go after Magic defender Erena Mikaere was whistled for dangerous play.

Leading 37-28 early in the third quarter, the Pulse seemed to be in a dominant position, but allowed the Magic back into the game.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Tiana Metuarau had a strong showing in the Pulse shooting end against the Magic, converting 17 from 18.

The gritty Magic side scored seven unanswered goals, punishing the Pulse mistakes through their experienced shooting combination of Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Bailey Mes.

It was anyone’s game in the final quarter with the Magic responding every time the Pulse scored and keeping the match close.

Ekenasio and Mes missed crucial attempts in the final quarter, but were both impressive in the Magic shooting end, sharing the shooting volume.

Walmsley converted all 10 of her first quarter attempts, capitalising from crisp midcourt delivery from Ferns Whitney Souness and Maddy Gordon.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport Bailey Mes (file pic) had an industrious outing in the Magic’s season opener against the Pulse, landing 25 from 30.

She converted her first 20 attempts to open the game, finally missing four minutes out from halftime.

Walmsley landed 21 from 22 in the first half with Tiana Metuarau perfect with nine from nine as the Pulse took a 30-25 advantage into halftime.

The Magic would have been annoyed at their poor turnover to score ratio in the first half, only converting four of 15 potential goals. In comparison, the Pulse were far more clinical, scoring 12 from 16 from the scraps they picked up.

Best on court

Walmsey was a standout in the Pulse shooting end and looks the side’s top goal shoot on this evidence. She was cool, calm, and composed for much of the game and knocked down the pressure goals. Walmsley benefited from excellent delivery from Metuarau, who landed 17 from 18, and midcourters Whitney Souness and Maddy Gordon, who both went well in the win.

The big moment

This one could have gone either way in the final minutes, but Mikaere being whistled for dangerous play was a key moment. The Pulse were awarded the penalty and Walmsley, as she did most of the game, made them pay.

Match rating: 7/10

A thrilling contest to start the season that ebbed and flowed in the second half. Both sides would have been disappointed by their high turnover rate though, which they will be eager to cut down in the coming weeks.

The big picture

The Pulse will look to start 2-0 when they face the Steel on Saturday in Wellington, who were crushed by the Mystics in their opener. The Magic host the Stars in Tauranga on Saturday in a game that is typically closely fought.