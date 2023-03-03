Black Ferns prop Amy Rule happy to take 'risk' to play back-to-back Super Rugby competitions

Black Ferns and Matatū prop Amy Rule running at the Blues’ defence in last weekend’s first round of Super Rugby Aupiki.

Super Rugby Aupiki: Matatū v Hurricanes Poua. Where: Ngā Puna Wai, Christchurch. When: 4:35pm, Saturday, March 4. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 4:20pm.

Black Ferns prop Amy Rule says it’s a risk but is relishing the chance to play in back-to-back Super Rugby competitions on either side of the Tasman after signing for the Brumbies.

Rule is contracted with Matatū for Super Rugby Aupiki through to its finale on March 25, which is the same weekend as the opening round of Australia’s six-team Super W.

With this year’s competitions only overlapping for one round, there is room in the calendar for New Zealand-based players to have a brief stint in Australia before the international season begins in late June, with Super W running for seven weeks until its final on May 6.

Most of Australia’s domestic players are not paid, with only basic expenses covered, while Aupiki is a five-week, semi-professional competition with four Kiwi sides in which each player is contracted for the duration of the season only.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby Aupiki: Teams announced for week two

* NZ Rugby planning for massive growth of women's rugby this season

* Black Ferns to kick off season with test against Wallaroos in Australia in Pacific Four Series

* Super Rugby Aupiki: Luka Connor leads form XV, Matatū halfback emerges as Black Ferns contender

* Super Rugby Aupiki: Halfbacks have Black Ferns opening after Kendra Cocksedge retirement



The 22-year-old from Riverton will still join the Brumbies in Canberra for their campaign and return to New Zealand afterwards.

She simply wants an “opportunity to play more footy” and a “new challenge”, despite some uncertainty about her contract situation.

“I've lived in Christchurch for four years and have gone up against the same props [in domestic competitions] for a very long time,” Rule said.

“It's cool to jump over there for six weeks, have some fun, and challenge myself on and off the field.

“I have probably taken a risk because selection [for the Black Ferns] is never guaranteed. I hope to put my best foot forward, but being away for six weeks might put me in a different situation.

“But I can't live my life with that fear. How my rugby originally started was about taking opportunities when they arose, so I’m really excited.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Amy Rule reaching out to score in last year’s Rugby World Cup final.

Injuries permitting, the 13-test prop is keen to resume playing for the Black Ferns once they kick off their season against Australia in Brisbane on June 29.

Black Ferns contracts, which make players full-time, will be finalised by New Zealand Rugby after Aupiki’s five rounds finish in March.

Rule is certainly in the mix after starring in last year’s Rugby World Cup success when she established herself as the country’s top tighthead, starting and scoring a try when the Black Ferns beat England 34-31 in a memorable final at Eden Park last November.

It seems unlikely that her stint in Australia would jeopardise any Black Ferns contract because NZ Rugby will want to retain its best talent through to the next World Cup in England in 2025.

Her decision to crossover between the Australian and Kiwi competitions might seem unique. She is the only member of last year’s World Cup squad making the move.

However, Matatū team-mates Martha Mataele (Western Force) and Di Hiini (Reds) are also due to play in both, as is Australia lock Sera Naiqama (Waratahs).

Aupiki’s second season has grown to include five rounds but leading figures in the game have said the competition must expand to survive in the long-term.

“Five weeks goes in the blink of an eye,” Rule said.

STUFF Allan Bunting was unveiled as the Black Ferns' new director of rugby through to the 2025 World Cup (First published on February 10, 2023)

An expansion to include Australia’s five teams and the Fijiana Drua could be arranged from next year and the option of playing for two sides might not be feasible after this season.

It’s not yet clear when those Matatū players will head to Australia. Aupiki’s final round clashes with the first weekend of Super W.

They’re all playing in the South Island side’s first match in Christchurch against the Hurricanes Poua on Saturday.

Matatū beat the Blues 33-31 in Dunedin last Saturday and the Christchurch fixture will be a special occasion because most of their team has connections to the city, as well as Canterbury’s champion Farah Palmer Cup side.

Matatū v Hurricanes Poua

Matatū: Renee Holmes, Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Amy du Plessis, Grace Brooker, Martha Mataele, Rosie Kelly, Di Hiini; Marcelle Parkes, Kendra Reynolds, Lucy Jenkins, Cindy Nelles, Alana Bremner (c), Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Phillipa Love. Reserves: Natalie Delamere, Ona Palu, Steph Te-Ohaere Fox, Sera Naiqama, Emma Dermody, Georgia Cormick, Terauoiwa Gapper., Grace Steinmetz.

Hurricanes Poua: Isabella Waterman, Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly, Shakira Baker, Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali, Ayesha Leti-I'iga, Carys Dallinger, Iritana Hohaia; Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Rhiarna Ferris, Layla Sae, Rachael Rakatau (c), Joanah Ngan-Woo, Cilia-Marie Po'e-Tofaeono, Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate, Krystal Murray. Reserves: Saphire Abraham, Sosoli Talawadua, Cristo Tofa, Kahurangi Sturmey, Maddie Feaunati, Milly Mackey, Monica Tagoai, Crystal Mayes.