Wellington Blaze deny Amy Satterthwaite fairytale farewell in thrilling final

At Sir John Davies Oval, Queenstown: Wellington Blaze 258-8 (Maddy Green 106 off 106, Jess McFadyen 53 off 70; Gabby Sullivan 4-54 off 10, Lea Tahuhu 2-26 off 8) beat Canterbury Magicians 254-7 (Amy Satterthwaite 66 off 72, Jacinta Savage 58 off 54, Kate Anderson 37 off 58, Lea Tahuhu 31 off 22; Leigh Kasperek 4-46 off 10, Nicole Baird 2-44 off 10) by 4 runs.

They can’t all end in fairytales.

Retiring Kiwi cricket legend Amy Satterthwaite was denied the perfect send-off in her final domestic outing, as the Wellington Blaze pipped her Canterbury Magicians in a thrilling Hallyburton Johnstone Shield final in Queenstown on Saturday.

Led by a hundred from Maddy Green, a half century from Jess McFadyen, a four-for from captain Leigh Kasperek, and nerves of steel from 19-year-old left-arm spinner Nicole Baird when bowling the 50th over, the Blaze held on for a dramatic four-run victory at Sir John Davies Oval to claim their first one-day title since the 2003-04 season, when they shared it with Canterbury, and their first outright since 1989-90.

They had been bridesmaids 10 times since, including last year to Otago, and it’s now five different winners in five seasons, while it was also a touch of revenge for the women from the capital after they had fallen to the Magicians in the T20 Super Smash final last month.

Satterthwaite, in her 323rd and final List A game, had scored 103 not out, 75, then 66 in her last three innings in the lead-up to the final, and after a second-ball duck in that T20 finale, the former White Ferns star threatened to do the business and get the Magicians to the 259 required for victory here, going on to top-score for the chasers with 66 off 72.

Blake Armstrong/Photosport Amy Satterthwaite scored a half century but wasn’t able to get her fairytale finish in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield final.

She came to the crease through a guard of honour from the Blaze in the 13th over with her side 45-2 after Kasperek had Laura Hughes out to a stunning slip catch from Rebecca Burns, who reacted brilliantly and held on after two juggles.

Satterthwaite combined with Kate Anderson in a 63-run stand, to keep the asking rate in check just above six per over, but when Kasperek had Anderson tonk to long-on, then in her next over had Natalie Cox slicing to point, Canterbury were 116-4 in the 29th.

Beard then delivered a maiden to Jodie Dean, and followed up by skittling her off-stump, and a glorious Satterthwaite send-off then looked rather unlikely when the woman herself departed first ball of the 45th over when running past a wide – literally – one from Kasperek and being stumped.

It left the Magicians six down needing near 10 an over, but Jacinta Savage carried on to play a blinder with an unbeaten 58 off 54, while it was Satterthwaite’s partner, Lea Tahuhu (31 off 22), who helped make it memorable.

Taking 14 then 11 off the 48th and 49th overs, Canterbury needed 14 off the last, and after Tahuhu backed away and crashed Baird’s first ball for four, it was all on.

Singles came off the next two deliveries before Tahuhu swept a full-toss for two, but with six required off two she went on one knee again, only to drag the in-ducker onto her poles.

It left Missy Banks with the unenviable task of clearing the rope first ball for the win, and while Baird’s ball would have actually been wide, Banks skipped down and connected with it, for just a single, much to her mates’ relief.

Blake Armstrong/Photosport The Wellington Blaze celebrate with the silverware after their thrilling win in Queenstown.

Earlier, after winning the toss, the Blaze posted 258-8 on the back of Green’s brilliant 106 off 106 – her fourth List A hundred – having had good support from Jess McFadyen (53 off 70).

Particularly strong through the point region, with five of her 13 fours coming behind square on the off-side, Green also hit the sole six of the day, when on 92.

At 218-4 going into the last powerplay, the Blaze were on track for something big. However, the Magicians roared back to rock them with three wickets in five balls.

That started with Green missing a scoop of an inswinging yorker, then competition-leading wicket-taker Gabby Sullivan (4-54 off 10) was seemingly gifted another next ball when wicketkeeper Caitlin King collected a ballooning leg-side ball and batter Laura Hughes was visibly aghast at the decision from Christelle High.

First ball of the next over Jess Kerr then ensured Satterthwaite wouldn’t go empty at the bowling crease in her final game, pulling her to Tahuhu in the leg-side, and in the end Thamsyn Newton’s (26no off 34) held things together as Wellington posted a paltry 40-4 in their last 10 overs.