Dame Noeline Taurua on game-day rituals, sideline outbursts, and TV shows

Dame Noeline Taurua has been New Zealand netball’s Great Redeemer, turning around the Silver Ferns after inheriting the team at arguably their lowest point in history in 2018.

She’s guided the Ferns to a Netball World Cup title, a rare Constellation Cup series win – while also being recognised as coach of the year at the 2020 Halberg Awards.

The netball mastermind talks her love of box sets, game day rituals, and sideline outbursts in this week’s Back Chat.

When have you been most fired up as a coach on the sideline?

There’s moments I get fired up all the time. I suppose recently the toss-up that happened in Quad Series [after both umpires missed a goal being scored] that moment of time actually sticks in my mind. It didn’t fire me up externally, but definitely inside it made me boil. That’s probably the latest. When I look back there’s a lot of moments I have fired up at players, or officials, or my own stupidity.

What would you be doing if you weren’t coaching elite netball?

I ask myself that question all the time - what else have I got? To be honest, I don’t know. Before being a career coach I worked in government in The Department of Labour. I’m not too sure if that would have been the realm I would have kept going on in. Sometimes things present themselves and I think that provides you with the direction where your next step is. I even had the thought of being at home and being a mother and we have a lot of business interests as well, in regards to property and land. There could have been a lot of different avenues, but to be honest I haven’t got a clue.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Dame Noeline Taurua rates Australian duo Liz Watson (back turned) and Steph Wood as two of the best netballers in the world right now.

Outside the Silver Ferns, who’s the best netballer in the world right now?

Steph Wood at the moment has been really strong for the Diamonds and very consistent and definitely she’s the playmaker. I always enjoy watching her and because I’ve had a bit of connection with her [at the Sunshine Coast Lightning] as well I’ve enjoyed watching her growth. [Australian] Liz Watson is another person and once again a playmaker and that leadership role she plays in, getting the job done, I’ve always admired that. They’re probably the two main ones that stick out. Prior to having her baby, [Australian goal attack] Gretel [Bueta], two years ago prior to having her last baby she was pretty much phenomenal and when you see the growth that girl has gone through, even from 2019 to where she is now, she’s beautiful to watch and she adds that x-factor and that flavour that I don’t think other athletes have at this moment in time.

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Dame Noeline Taurua, Maria Folau, and Casey Kopua tear up while hearing the national anthem after the Silver Ferns captured the 2019 Netball World Cup.

What’s your game-day routine as coach?

I really like to do things that get me ready, similar to the players. Exercise is one thing I’ve got to make sure, whether it’s the day of, or day before [Taurua tries to run 5km every second day], definitely it’s got to come pretty close to the game. Eating is really important. I don’t usually eat past lunch and if it’s an afternoon or evening game, I might have something really light. It’s mainly making sure with my stomach, it’s not too heavy and I feel quite light in my own presence. What I also do in the team room is they’ve got these really nice protein bars, so I usually have one of those in the changing room and I know that will take me right through to the end of the game. Then after the game, we’ll have dinner straight away and take it in to do analysis.

What’s your earliest netball memories?

In our school [Auckland’s Pāremoremo Primary School (now Ridgeview School)], we couldn’t play netball until we were standard four [age nine to 10], so we couldn’t play until then. The only reason why was we only had one court and one set for bibs and balls, and we were a country school. Going through school, my main sport was athletics and netball was a pastime, but also time to spend with my friends and being in a team. It wasn’t really my main sport growing up. I did the 100m, 200m, hurdles, and long jump.

Troy Restieaux/Photosport Noeline Taurua gets a pass away for the Silver Ferns against South Africa at ASB Stadium, Auckland, in 1996.

You played 34 tests for the Silver Ferns from 1994-99. What stands out from your time in the black dress?

I always think your first test is actually the fondest because it sticks out in regards to being quite proud. Singing the national anthem and doing that for the very first time is a memorable occasion and definitely draws a lot of emotion. We were the first netball team in the Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur in 1998, so that was cool, and also being part of the worlds too in 1995 in Birmingham [where New Zealand finished third]. Those pinnacle years and being part of such a big event is something not very many people get to do.

What kind of goal attack were you?

I was short [at 1.75m]. I’m a short netballer, but what I did have was speed and that was probably linked to my athletics years. I’d like to think I had a bit of flair and doing things outside the box a wee bit – creative, but also a person who works with the combinations.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Noeline Taurua signs autographs for young fans after a Silver Ferns' test against England in Auckland in 1995.

How do you relax away from netball?

I like Netflix. If we get a good series, I could go all night on some of them - 1923, Yellowstone. When I was in Oz, I used to watch quite a bit of Married at First Sight. Now it’s getting a bit tedious.

What series are you watching at the moment?

We’re watching Peaky Blinders at the moment, season six. I love it.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Dame Noeline Taurua and former Australian coach Lisa Alexander pose with their pavlovas before a Constellation Cup test in Christchurch in 2019.

Do you follow any other sports closely?

I am in Chiefs country [in the Bay of Plenty] and the Chiefs are a team I do watch. NBA, I like watching NBA and there’s a lot of things I take out of that sport, whether it’s the coaching or how I see different players hold themselves, even around the events and what they do. I enjoy basketball. I also enjoy AFL – that was from during our time over in Oz. I got to understand what that game looks like. I enjoy any sport. I try and glean a lot of things I can take into netball – different ideas, different ways, and different behaviours.