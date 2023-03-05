It's all about 'trust' for Super Rugby Aupiki runaway leaders Chiefs Manawa

Tenika Willison's fancy footwork helped the Chiefs Manawa halt a Blues comeback in the second round of Super Rugby Aupiki.

If Super Rugby Aupiki was meant to be a closer affair this year without their sevens superstars, someone forgot to tell the defending champions.

Despite having Kelly Brazier, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe and Stacey Waaka committed to the Black Ferns Sevens’ programme, along with another backline weapon in Ruby Tui taking to TV commentary instead, the Chiefs Manawa have not missed a beat in the 2023 campaign.

In fact, even with a new coach thrown in for good measure as well, with Crystal Kaua taking the reins from newly-appointed Black Ferns director of rugby Allan Bunting, the Manawa are performing to a rhythm no side looks capable of matching, after racking up a second-straight half century in another big win.

On the back of their first-up 53-21 victory over the Hurricanes Poua in Levin, where they went 31-0 in the second half, they powered to a 50-33 triumph over the Blues at North Harbour Stadium on Saturday, thanks to a sublime 31-7 first spell.

While last week’s hat-trick hero, Luka Connor, and her replacement, Grace Houpapa-Barrett, started and finished the job off lineout plays, it was a wave of sparkling attacks from their electric backs in between each of those which left the Blues grasping at shadows and with far too much ground to make up.

Wingers Mererangi Paul (three) and Georgia Daals (two) scored five of the seven tries, including an absolute stunner in the 61st minute when a quick-tap play inside their 22 resulted in fullback Tenika Willison freakishly keeping her chip kick from going into touch and providing for Daals’ double.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Mererangi Paul scored a hat-trick in the Chiefs Manawa’s win over the Blues on Saturday.

Willison, who didn’t play last year’s maiden Aupiki competition but unlike her fellow NZ sevens reps, opted to this year as she sought a new challenge, is loving the company she has in a relatively new back-three that is proving lethal in this Chiefs title defence.

“Our wingers, they do some pretty special stuff, and it’s pretty crazy to be playing alongside that, just the x-factor that they have, it’s cool to see, and it’s finally cool that they’re showcasing it,” she said.

Admitting she was surprised at how dominant her side was against the Blues, Willison, 25, put it down to their preparation, as she reunites with a coach she had in charge when playing at Hamilton Girls’ High School.

“Behind the scenes, like every team, we’re working really hard, and we’ve put a lot of trust into our gameplan, into our management, and the management have done that for the players as well, and it shows out there.

“We have momentum at the moment.”

The Chiefs are the only side two from two, after fellow first-round winners Matatū were pipped 25-24 by the Poua in Christchurch on Saturday.

In a thrilling finish, the hosts had a golden opportunity to steal it in the final stages, but replacement hooker Natalie Delamere was held up over the line, before the Canes then held out a frantic final play.

After two home games in the South Island, Matatū, who took a losing bonus point out of the contest, now face the challenge of the Chiefs in their first outing on home turf, in Hamilton next Saturday, in a contest which will decide top seeding for the semifinals.

Super Rugby Aupiki

Round 2 results

At North Harbour Stadium, Auckland: Chiefs Manawa 50 (Mererangi Paul 3, Georgia Daals 2, Luka Connor, Grace Houpapa-Barrett tries; Hazel Tubic 6 con, pen) Blues 33 (Jaymie Kolose 2, Maana Vaipulu 2, Maiakawanakaulani Roos tries; Ruahei Demant 3 con, Krysten Cottrell con). HT: 31-7

At Ngā Puna Wai, Christchurch: Hurricanes Poua 25 (Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly 2, Ayesha Leti-I'iga, Joanah Ngan-Woo tries; Carys Dallinger con, Isabella Waterman pen) Matatū 24 (Renee Holmes 2, Kendra Reynolds, Grace Brooker tries; Holmes 2 con). HT: 8-19

Points

Chiefs Manawa 9, Matatū 5, Hurricanes Poua 4, Blues 1

Round 3 fixtures

Sat Mar 11, 2.05pm: Chiefs Manawa v Matatū, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Sat Mar 11, 4.35pm: Hurricanes Poua v Blues, Sky Stadium, Wellington