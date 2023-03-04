Eliza McCartney wins first national pole vault title in six years with huge season's best

Two Auckland rivals had a close duel in the women's final at the nationals in Wellington.

Eliza McCartney said she was grateful just to be competing at all, after winning her first national pole vault title in six years with a massive season’s best.

Achilles and hamstring injuries have plagued the 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist since her last triumph in 2017, but she cleared 4.61m and beat last year’s champion, Oliva McTaggart, on countback in Wellington on Saturday.

Speaking on the Athletics New Zealand broadcast, the 26-year-old Aucklander said she felt “really, really good” during the women’s pole vault at the national track and field championships at Newtown Park.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Eliza McCartney is on the comeback trail after a long run of injuries. (File photo)

“It's been many, many years since I've competed at nationals and to be out here, I'm just really grateful that I get to do it again and to have a really competitive pole vault [competition] – that was amazing.

“We were jumping with each other, we were able to egg each other on and have a really cool environment and I don't know if I've had that in New Zealand before, so it was a really cool champs to come back for.”

McCartney was competing against McTaggart and last year’s Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Imogen Ayris, who all cleared 4.46m then lifted the bar another 15cm.

Ayris could not clear 4.61m in three attempts – her personal best is 4.50m – and had to settle for third, leaving McCartney and McTaggart vaulting for the national title.

McCartney cleared 4.61m with her second effort and McTaggart was successful with her third, raising the bar to 4.71m – the automatic qualifying height for the world championships in Budapest in Hungary in August.

The standard was high – 4.60m was good enough to win the Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham last August, where Australia’s Nina Kennedy finished with the gold medal.

However, neither were successful in three leaps at 4.71m and McCartney was declared the winner having cleared 4.61m in fewer attempts.

Simon Stacpoole/Photosport Olivia McTaggart won last year’s national title but finished second on Saturday (FILE PHOTO).

McTaggart finished second despite her valiant efforts at 4.71m – a mark 6cm higher than her personal best of 4.65m.

McCartney’s personal best of 4.94m was set in Germany in 2018. She eclipsed her season’s best of 4.36m from the Potts Classic in Hastings in January and said she could have got 4.71m if she hadn’t run out of energy.

“4.61m was about my limit – my legs lost it and I hit a brick wall and I had no energy left.

“But that happens sometimes, especially because I'm not really competition fit at the moment, so it's probably not too surprising. I'm also not used to having a lot of adrenaline, because I just haven't been competing enough lately.

“Unfortunately I didn't even get a swing at 4.71m, which is a shame because I had it. I knew I had it today – it was just one jump too late.

“It's okay. It's early for me in the season and for the year, so I'm very pleased to have gone 4.61m, because it's something I haven't done in quite a long time, so I can't complain.”

Meanwhile, Cantabrian Hamish Kerr retained his national title in the men’s long jump with a winning height of 2.20m.