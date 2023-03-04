Mystics start ANZ Premiership with huge win as Steel set record low for goals scored

Grace Nweke was in terrific shooting form for the Northern Mystics in their huge opening win.

At Trusts Arena, Auckland: Northern Mystics 64 (Grace Nweke 46/48, Monica Falkner 12/17, Filda Vui 6/7) Southern Steel 38 (Jess Allan 15/19, Georgia Heffernan 14-19, Eseta Autagavaia 9-13). 1Q: 22-10, HT: 36-18, 3Q: 52-28.

The Northern Mystics will be hard to stop if the first match of the new season is anything to go by.

Denied a shot at the ANZ Premiership title in last year’s elimination final, the hosts hammered the hapless Southern Steel 64-38 at Auckland’s Trusts Arena on Saturday night for an emphatic start to their campaign.

Silver Ferns goal shooter Grace Nweke finished this one-sided opener with 46 goals from 48 attempts and ensured the new Mystics coach, Tia Winikerei, celebrated her first match with a win.

The Steel’s scorers were less prolific, with an accuracy no higher than 79%.

In fact, they set a new record for the lowest number of goals scored in 60 minutes of an ANZ Premiership match. The previous record was 40 goals, which they lowered to 38.

Even with Silver Fern Sam Winders as a new addition at wing attack, the gulf between the two sides was enormous.

Alan Lee/Photosport Sam Winders was playing her first match for the Steel.

The Steel have lost star shooter George Fisher for the year because of her serious knee injury, with veteran Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit another absentee in round one, and they struggled from the outset. It could be a long season for the southern team.

The Mystics are one of the favourites for the title and will have tougher matches to come, but they were ruthless against the Steel and Tayla Earle and Elisapeta Toeava dominated the midcourt.

Nweke was in terrific form in the opening minutes of the season when the match was effectively over in the first quarter, the Mystics leading 22-10.

There was a similar pattern of scoring in the second and third quarters.

The Steel improved in the fourth quarter, which they lost 12-10, but they could not hit the 40-goal mark to avoid that unwanted record.

Best on court

Goals are what matter most and Nweke, who had plenty of practice, maintained her clinical accuracy, shooting at 95.8%.

Nweke was brought off after the third quarter for a breather but returned for the final minutes to score three more from goal attack.

The big moment

The Mystics were out of sight inside 11 minutes after a dominant start, leading 16-4, and the Steel’s confidence was shattered.

Match rating: 2/10

It was no contest from the first quarter and one-way traffic all night on the court.

The big picture

The Mystics head south and play the Tactix in Christchurch next Sunday.

It doesn’t get easier for the Steel. They’re on the road again in round two and face the Central Pulse, the defending champions, in Wellington next Saturday.

It’s a massive year for the game because the Silver Ferns are heading to Cape Town in July to defend the World Cup title they won in England in 2019.