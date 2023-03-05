Melie Kerr shines with bat and ball for Mumbai Indians in WPL opener

White Ferns all-rounder Melie Kerr has shone with both bat and ball as her Mumbai Indians recorded a crushing 143-run win over the Gujarat Titans in the Women’s Premier League opener on Sunday (NZ time).

One of only two New Zealanders involved in the maiden edition of the WPL (along with NZ captain Sophie Devine), Kerr hit an unbeaten 45 off 24 balls in her side’s hefty 207-5, before claiming 2-12 off two overs – her first being a double-wicket maiden – as the Titans were rolled for just 64.

Sent in, Mumbai had West Indies international Hayley Matthews fire up early, cracking three fours and four sixes in her 47 off 31, with the opener’s dismissal bringing No 5 Kerr to the crease at the start of the 10th over.

She then shared in an 89-run stand with her skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur – also captain of the Indian national team – who took control with a blistering 65 off 30 featuring an array of beautiful off-side drives as part of her 14 fours.

Straight after her dismissal last ball of the 17th over, Kerr took over, whacking the first two balls of the next over to the fence, while also clearing the fence with a brilliant slog-sweep first ball of the final over.

Facing up to an imposing total, Gujarat then capitulated in reply.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Melie Kerr played a key role for the Mumbai Indians in their big first-up win in the WPL.

Skipper Beth Mooney was forced to retire hurt four balls in with a knee injury, and by the time Kerr was handed the ball first over after the powerplay the Titans had slumped to 23-5.

And the leg-spinner ensured there would immediately be more carnage, trapping Sneh Rana in front with a wrong-un first delivery, with Rana’s review unsuccessful, then three balls later having Tanuja Kanwar slice to cover.

That made it 23-7, and only Dayalan Hemalatha’s 29 not out and No 11 Monica Patel’s 10 managed to get the Titans over the half-century mark, dismissed in 15.1 overs.