Charlisse Leger-Walker plays influential role in helping US college team achieve hoops history

Kiwi college hoops sensation Charlisse Leger-Walker has helped her Washington State team create history.

The 21-year-old Waikato product and her side will play in their first Pac-12 conference women’s basketball title game in history on Monday NZ time (11am start) in Las Vegas. It will be a clash between two giant-killers with Washington State ranked seventh heading into the tournament and their final opponent, UCLA, fifth.

Leger-Walker has played an influential role in getting the Cougars to the decider, knocking down what has been described as one of the biggest shots in programme history in their 66-58 quarterfinal win over No 2 seed Utah on Friday (NZT).

The 5’10 guard drained a contested three-pointer from nearly 27 feet out with the shot clock expiring to give Washington State a 64-58 lead with eight seconds remaining. Leger-Walker contributed 15 points against Utah, including four of seven threes, mixed with five assists and three rebounds.

Washington State booked their place in the Pac-12 title game with a 61-49 semifinal win over third ranked Colorado on Saturday (NZT).

Leger-Walker scored a team-high 15 points to go along with three rebounds, two assists, and a steal – her third straight double-digit scoring game at this year’s Pac-12 tournament.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Charlisse Leger-Walker, pictured back in Hamilton last year, has helped her Washington State US college side create history.

The Pac-12 conference is based in the western United States and features 12 schools from Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

“There’s so many emotions right now,” Leger-Walker said after the victory over Colorado.

“I’m just so proud of this team and so proud of how we’ve been performing. We proved we deserve to be here. We deserve to be in this final.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Charlisse Leger-Walker in action for the Tall Ferns against Korea in 2019.

Washington State led for 36:54 of the game and never let Colorado take the lead in the contest. The victory lifted Washington State to 22-10 overall on the season with the 22 wins setting a school record for most wins in a single season.

Last week, Leger-Walker earned an All-Pac-12 selection for the third time in her career – becoming just the second player in programme history to earn All-Pac-12 honours for a third time in their career.