Super Rugby Aupiki: Renee Holmes stands out in form XV despite defeat to resurgent Hurricanes

Renee Holmes, right, was excellent for Matatū despite their defeat to the Hurricanes.

ANALYSIS: The Hurricanes Poua grabbed the result of round two and many of their big players stepped up when it counted in a frantic match against Matatū on Saturday.

But there’s no doubting that the Chiefs Manawa are the team to beat after two rounds of Super Rugby Aupiki.

Yet, the standout player from Saturday’s two matches was on the losing side – Matatū and Black Ferns fullback Renee Holmes, who was pushed close for the No 15 jersey in Stuff’s form XV from round two by the Chiefs’ Tenika Willison.

The sevens star had an excellent game in the Manawa’s 50-33 win over the Blues, with their outside backs running amok after their forwards led them to a huge 53-21 victory against the Hurricanes in round one.

The Poua responded with a performance of grit, determination and desperate defence to stun Matatū 25-24 in Christchurch for their first win of the season.

Round three on Saturday sees the Chiefs play Matatū in Hamilton and the Hurricanes host the Blues in Wellington. Here is Stuff’s form XV from round two.

15 Renee Holmes (Matatū)

The fullback was phenomenal. She scored two brilliant tries and made some excellent breaks which should have resulted in more points as Matatū dominated the first half.

Opting not to kick a penalty goal from about 30 metres that could have won the match in the final minutes seemed odd, but she was still outstanding and leads the way with metres carried (295), running for 71 more than anyone else after two rounds.

14 Mererangi Paul (Chiefs)

A soft tackle that allowed opposing wing Jaymie Kolose to score was soon forgotten when she claimed a hat-trick of tries, as the Chiefs hit 50 again.

The Manawa outside backs were barely needed in round one but cut loose when given opportunities against the Blues. Fast, clinical and elusive.

13 Grace Brooker (Matatū)

Joe Allison/Getty Images Grace Brooker could be returning to the Black Ferns.

Another on the losing side who was excellent in a chaotic game that could have gone either way, her composed finish for a first-half try was bettered with her flick pass for Holmes’ second in a dramatic final quarter.

A Black Ferns recall, after 15 months out with a knee injury, must be imminent. She is a smart player and tough in defence. She played at No 12 but has to be picked in this week’s midfield combination.

12 Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali (Hurricanes)

Promoted off the bench to second five-eighth, the 2017 Rugby World Cup winner was a calming influence for the Hurricanes, who crumbled in week one against the Chiefs.

The mercurial playmaker kicked well and helped orchestrated their attack in a tense second-half comeback, but no play was bigger than her try-saving tackle on Matatū hooker Natalie Delamere, as she held up her over the line in the dying moments.

11 Jaymie Kolose (Blues)

The Blues winger could be one of the competition’s breakout players after two more tries against the Chiefs. She is the joint leader in the try-scoring charts, with four.

She is quick and knows where the line is. No player in the competition has made as many clean breaks as her after two rounds, with seven, and she has made 224 metres in carries.

10 Carys Dallinger (Hurricanes)

Joe Allison/Getty Images Carys Dallinger was influential for the Hurricanes at first five-eighth.

The Manawatū first five-eighth was massive for the Hurricanes and complemented Subritzky-Nafatali in a dual playmaking combination that will surely be retained for their first match in Wellington on Saturday.

Her intercept and calm decision-making led to the Hurricanes’ fantastic opening try when they kept the ball alive and began to fight back after Matatū’s strong start.

9 Iritana Hohaia (Hurricanes)

The race to replace Kendra Cocksedge as the Black Ferns halfback remains just as unclear after Hohaia’s commanding performance for the Poua.

The uncapped halfback has all the skills to become a test No 9 – she is quick, tough and sharp with her passing – and was everywhere in her side’s victory in Christchurch.

8 Kennedy Simon (Chiefs)

The Chiefs’ pack is a force led by the no-nonsense No 8. Injury-free, she is returning to the form which convinced the Black Ferns coaches to make her the co-captain for last year’s World Cup win with Ruahei Demant.

The Manawa forwards clashing with Matatū’s pack, stacked with internationals, could be a battle fit for a test match.

7 Rhiarna Ferris (Hurricanes)

Formerly a league player with the Warriors and the Black Ferns sevens, the Manawatū loose forward looks right at home scrapping for possession around rucks in 15s.

She gets through mountains of works and tackles and is a dangerous runner with her sevens background.

6 Liana Mikaele-Tu’u (Blues)

On the losing team both weeks, the Black Ferns loose forward was excellent again for the Blues with another determined display.

She played at No 8 but deserves a place in this week’s back row. She appears to have shaken off the disappointment of missing the World Cup final because of a thumb injury.

5 Chelsea Bremner (Chiefs)

The Chiefs are gaining much of their momentum from their lineout drive and Bremner is the perfect target from which to launch their attacks.

The Black Ferns lock has added plenty to their pack’s dominance in their strong start and a clash with sister Alana, the Matatū captain playing at lock, will be one to watch in round three.

4 Joanah Ngan-Woo (Hurricanes)

As well as grabbing lineouts with the ease of picking apples off trees, her running game has developed significantly in the last 12 months after becoming full-time with the Black Ferns.

There is one great stat after two rounds: Ngan-Woo, a lock, is equal with test fullback Holmes in leading the competition for defenders beaten (11) and she scored a crucial try in the Hurricanes’ comeback win.

3 Cilia-Marie Po'e-Tofaeono (Hurricanes)

The Poua’s scrum was rolled against the Chiefs but bounced back after a shaky start against the Matatū’s test front row of Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby and Phillipa Love.

Po'e-Tofaeono played an important role in their resilient effort and went head-to-head with Love, the country’s top loosehead, while making one memorable run in the build-up to their sparkling first try.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Cilia-Marie Po'e-Tofaeono makes a break for the Hurricanes in Christchurch.

2 Luka Connor (Chiefs)

Few players have imposed their authority on the competition with as much conviction as the Black Ferns hooker.

She followed up her hat-trick in round one with the Chiefs’ first try from their imposing lineout drive and is level, with four, with Blues winger Kolose on top of the try-scoring list.

1 Krystal Murray (Hurricanes)

The dynamic Black Ferns prop does her work in the scrum and has the skill and class for expansive plays in key moments.

She made the final, decisive pass for star winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga’s fabulous try which gave the Hurricanes belief to kick on after a nervous start.