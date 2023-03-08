Zoi Sadowski-Synnott wins stunning Natural Selection Revelstoke

New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has won the Natural Selection Revelstoke in Canada.

The competition was held in some of the most dynamic and challenging terrain in snowboard competition history, located in the Selkirk Mountains, 24 kilometres from Revelstoke, British Columbia.

Sadowski-Synnott was up against Hailey Langland, from the USA in the semi-finals, taking the win and advancing to the finals against Big Mountain shredder Elena Hight, also from America, and again she came out on top.

“I knew Elena was going do some crazy lines, so I wanted to stick to what I knew and go where the take-offs were to spin off and try to find little pillow lines that were still untracked and soft and make it to the bottom in one piece,” Sadowski-Synnott said.

She did just that, dropping a backflip and hunting down airs as she attacked the now-familiar technical terrain to earn a 79.2, the second-highest score of the day after her 80 in semi-finals, which also earned her the Run Of The Day.

Sadowski-Synnott, who turned 22 on Monday, is coming off a series of slopestyle and big air podium finishes this winter.

Tom Monterosso/ Natural Selectio Travis Rice and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, the winners of the Natural Selection Revelstoke Stop in Canada.

“I feel super honoured and privileged to be able to compete in this competition because it's the best backcountry riders in the world, riding the best snow in the most psycho terrain,” she said.

“To be part of it is pretty insane. Coming from a slopestyle and big air background, it's so different but kind of the same in the sense where you're just trying to ride your best and perform on the day.”

“I haven't ridden a lot of pillows in my life, so to come here and ride this definitely was a learning curve and I'm super stoked–I feel like I pushed myself and everyone rode some insanely sick lines!”

This win marks Sadowski-Synnott’s 24th consecutive podium finish across all disciplines, achieved over the last three years.