Super Rugby Aupiki: Unbeaten Chiefs Manawa 'not underestimating other teams' after dominant start

Chiefs captain Kennedy Simon on the charge against the Blues in round two.

ANALYSIS: The Chiefs’ women’s team are unbeaten in six outings since making their first appearance in an exhibition match against the Blues in 2021.

Super Rugby Aupiki launched last year, their name became Chiefs Manawa, and their results speak for themselves.

They won the inaugural competition last March with three wins and have kicked off this season with another two victories in which they have scored at least 50 points against the Hurricanes Poua and Blues respectively.

With three rounds to go in a short, five-week format, including the semifinals and the final, one of the questions on everyone’s lips across the competition is: who can stop the dominant Chiefs?

READ MORE:

* The Podium: NZ Rugby dropped the Super Rugby Aupiki ball, double international says

* Super Rugby Aupiki: Renee Holmes stands out in form XV despite defeat to resurgent Hurricanes

* Hurricanes Poua beat Matatū in one-point thriller for first victory of Super Rugby Aupiki

* It's all about 'trust' for Super Rugby Aupiki runaway leaders Chiefs Manawa



Matatū will try next in round three’s opening match in Hamilton on Saturday when the Manawa play at home for the first time.

Chiefs coach Crystal Kaua said they have to keep improving because the other teams should get better after more time together.

“We're always going to have a target on our backs. We're unbeaten in the competition and in the last three years,” Kaua said.

“We're used to that feeling. It drives the girls, but we're definitely not underestimating the quality of the other teams.”

The Chiefs and Matatū’s strong packs are stacked with Black Ferns. They should relish a contest between two sets of forwards who are competing for test places.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Crystal Kaua is leading the Chiefs Manawa in Super Rugby Aupiki.

The Hurricanes Poua will also play their first match in Wellington when welcoming the Blues to Sky Stadium.

Here are the talking points for Aupiki’s third round.

Game on, sister

Scrapping siblings are pulled apart in most social settings, but not on a rugby field.

The Bremner sisters, Chelsea and Alana, are expected to play against each other for the Chiefs and Matatū respectively.

LYNNE CAMERON/Photosport Alana Bremner, left, with sister Chelses and the Super Rugby Aupiki tropy.

The Hamilton fixture would be the first time the Black Ferns forwards have played for opposing teams since Chelsea joined the Chiefs after leaving Canterbury, where they played together at various levels since 2015.

Both have played lock in the opening rounds. They should tangle at some point.

The final’s dress rehearsal?

The Chiefs and Matatū are first and second in the standings before round three and could meet in the same venue for the final in a fortnight.

They look like the two strongest teams after two rounds. Yes, it’s a small sample size, and the Hurricanes should have something to say about that after beating Matatū 25-24 last Saturday.

But their meeting in Christchurch could have gone either way and Matatū were left to ponder how they let victory slip away.

Defensive Blues

In fact, the Hurricanes’ resilience to shut out Matatū in a dramatic finale was the best defence from any side in rounds one and two.

It was desperate but determined, epitomised by Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali’s try-saving tackle to deny Matatū hooker Natalie Delamere a match-winning score.

However, defence remains a massive weakness across the competition, with wingers throughout round two often unsure whether to hold their position or fly out of the line.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Mererangi Paul scored a hat-trick for the Chiefs against the Blues.

In their defence, they’re exposed from stretched defensive systems which are difficult to establish with the limited preparation time each side has had in pre-season.

The winless Blues have conceded the most points in two matches (83) and they were punished in their 50-33 defeat to the Chiefs.

Tries are great, but they become tedious when scored at will without much resistance.

Another 20 were scored after 22 in round one.

STUFF Allan Bunting was unveiled as the Black Ferns' new director of rugby through to the 2025 World Cup (First published on February 10, 2023)

Who makes the semifinals?

Everyone.

A four-team competition which lasts only five weeks is already stretching for credibility, however good the matches might be.

Ensuring each team is guaranteed a semifinal place removes the jeopardy in matches throughout a regular season, however short it is, and seems even more strange ahead of next weekend’s semifinals in Albany.

It’s unlikely the format will be repeated, with an expansion with Australian sides on the cards from next year.

Still, round three will decide the final standings. First will play fourth, with second against third, in the semifinals from which the winners will contest the decider in Hamilton on March 25.

Super Rugby Aupiki, round three on Saturday

– Chiefs Manawa v Matatū, 2:05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

– Hurricanes Poua v Blues, 4:35pm at Sky Stadium, Wellington