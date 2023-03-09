Super Rugby Aupiki: Teams announced for week three

Allan Bunting was unveiled as the Black Ferns' new director of rugby through to the 2025 World Cup (First published on February 10, 2023)

Super Rugby Aupiki’s third round will settle the final standings and the semifinal spots.

Its second year has expanded but is only five rounds and round three is the last in the regular season

The four teams will meet in next weekend’s semifinals in Albany.

The line-ups for Saturday’s two matches are below.

Chiefs Manawa v Matatū

Saturday, 2:05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Chiefs

The unbeaten Chiefs have only made one change to their starting XV after kicking off with two wins from two.

Black Ferns prop Awhina Tangen-Wainohu returns as the starting loosehead and Kate Henwood drops to the bench, forcing Angel Mulu out of the 23.

Tangen-Wainohu was a late withdrawal in last Saturday’s 50-33 win against the Blues and missed rounds one and two with injury.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT Awhina Tangen-Wainohu returns from injury for the Chiefs.

Their only other alteration is tighthead prop Te Urupounamu McGarvey’s promotion to the bench at the expense of Harono Te Iringa.

Black Ferns prop Santo Taumata has been ruled out for the rest of their season with a broken hand.

The Chiefs lead the standings and a win over Matatū would guarantee them top spot ahead of the semifinals.

Chiefs: Tenika Willison, Mererangi Paul, Carla Hohepa, Azalleyah Maaka, Georgia Daals, Hazel Tubic, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu; Kennedy Simon (c), Tynealle Fitzgerald, Charmaine Smith, Chelsea Bremner, Kelsie Thwaites, Tanya Kalounivale, Luka Connor, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu. Reserves: Grace Houpapa-Barrett, Kate Henwood, Te Urupounamu McGarvey, Dhys Faleafaga, Victoria Makea, Violet Hapi-Wise, Abigail Roach, Apii Nicholls.

Matatū (Announced on Friday)

Hurricanes Poua v Blues

Saturday, 4:35pm at Sky Stadium, Wellington

Hurricanes Poua (Announced on Friday)

Blues

The Blues will search for their first win in the capital and have opted for few changes despite starting with two defeats against Matatū and the Chiefs.

Black Ferns loose forward Tafito Lafaele replaces Shannon Leota at openside flanker and tighthead prop Sophie Fisher is promoted to start in place of Esther Faiaoga-Tilo.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Tafito Lafaele starts for the Blues at openside flanker.

Blues coach Willie Walker said morale was high despite his team sitting bottom of the standings, although it has no bearing on their qualification for the playoffs because all four teams are guaranteed to play in next weekend’s semifinals.

“This is a special group of wāhine who are working hard and constantly improving,” he said.

“We’ve shown our ability to score points when we lay a solid platform and put multiple phases together – we know we can be dangerous.”

Blues: Kiritapu Demant, Jaymie Kolose, Sylvia Brunt, Patricia Maliepo, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Ruahei Demant (c), Ariana Bayler; Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Tafito Lafaele, Charmaine McMenamin, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Maama Vaipulu, Sophie Fisher, Grace Gago, Chryss Viliko. Reserves: Alakoka Po'oi, Toka Natua, Letelemalanuola Lavea, Eloise Blackwell, Shannon Leota, Melanie Puckett, Krysten Cottrell, Tara Turner.