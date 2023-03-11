Tenika Willison wants 'every option open' after switching from sevens for Black Ferns ambition

Chiefs fullback Tenika Willison attempting to escape the clutches of Hurricanes winger Ayesha Leti-I'iga in round one of Super Rugby Aupiki.

Super Rugby Aupiki: Chiefs Manawa v Matatū. Where: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton. When: 2:05pm, Saturday, March 11. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 1:50pm.

Another of New Zealand’s sevens stars is keeping her options open at a pivotal time for the game’s talent because opportunities are looming large in either code.

Tenika Willison, an Olympic champion and a World Cup winner with the Black Ferns sevens, is contracted with New Zealand Rugby’s sevens programme and is taking a break to play 15s for the Chiefs Manawa in the second season of Super Rugby Aupiki.

The 25-year-old has impressed at fullback in the Chiefs’ huge victories in rounds one and two of the five-week competition but will return to sevens once Aupiki finishes at the end of this month.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby Aupiki: Unbeaten Chiefs Manawa 'not underestimating other teams' after dominant start

* Super Rugby Aupiki: Teams announced for week three

* Super Rugby Aupiki: Renee Holmes stands out in form XV despite defeat to resurgent Hurricanes

* It's all about 'trust' for Super Rugby Aupiki runaway leaders Chiefs Manawa



The Chiefs lost their leading sevens players from last year’s squad, such as Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, Stacey Fluhler, Kelly Brazier and Ruby Tui, but gained Willison.

Willison has played at fullback for Waikato in the Farah Palmer Cup and starts for the third week in a row for the Chiefs against Matatū in Hamilton on Saturday.

She was inspired to switch to 15s after the Black Ferns’ magical Rugby World Cup win on home soil last November.

“I definitely want a crack at 15s and the Black Ferns. What the girls did at the World Cup last year has pushed me more to that decision,” Willison said.

“If there is a seat open there, I would be keen to jump in.”

Willison also didn’t rule out a code switch to league, with long-time team-mate Niall Guthrie this week announcing her retirement from sevens ahead of a reported move to the Gold Coast Titans in an expanding NRLW competition which starts later this year.

“I don't want to put all my eggs in one basket. I want to have every option open. I’ll be 100% committed to whatever team I play for,” Willison said.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Tenika Willison scoring for the Black Ferns sevens against France in Sydney in January.

Another former sevens star, Gayle Broughton, who was one of their best players at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, switched to the NRLW last year and had a successful season with the Parramatta Eels, helping them reach the grand final.

Willison was amongst a trio of her former team-mates, with sevens captain Sarah Hirini and Shiray Kaka, who made a surprise visit to support Broughton when she made her Eels debut last August.

The NRLW’s growth – and improving contracts for its players – could challenge NZ Rugby in the coming years in its efforts to retain players, especially those not on the full-time contracts which the Black Ferns and sevens players have.

Aupiki this season is only a five-week, semi-professional competition, with expansion proposed for next year, and many of its players will return to normal jobs once it ends.

Willison, a quick, skilful outside back, could commit to sevens ahead of next year’s Paris Olympics but performing for the Chiefs in Super Rugby Aupiki could lead her towards the Black Ferns.

The appointment of Allan Bunting as the new Black Ferns coach, who has a strong connection with players such as Willison from his successful time with the sevens team through to their Olympic gold, might improve her chances of a test call-up, too.

STUFF Allan Bunting was unveiled as the Black Ferns' new director of rugby through to the 2025 World Cup (First published on February 10, 2023)

That prospect isn’t yet clear, however, with the Black Ferns not playing a test this year until facing Australia in Brisbane on June 29.

Willison has featured regularly for the Black Ferns sevens since 2018, after her debut in 2016, and could be in contention for their final tournaments of the season (in Hong Kong and Toulouse) which finishes in May.

Committing to both sevens and 15s is still possible, as proved by Woodman-Wickliffe, Fluhler, Hirini and Theresa Fitzpatrick who played both last season, although it will no longer be as feasible with the latter becoming more professional.

It’s decision time for many throughout the game.

Chiefs v Matatū

Chiefs: Tenika Willison, Mererangi Paul, Carla Hohepa, Azalleyah Maaka, Georgia Daals, Hazel Tubic, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu; Kennedy Simon (c), Tynealle Fitzgerald, Charmaine Smith, Chelsea Bremner, Kelsie Thwaites, Tanya Kalounivale, Luka Connor, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu. Reserves: Grace Houpapa-Barrett, Kate Henwood, Te Urupounamu McGarvey, Dhys Faleafaga, Victoria Makea, Violet Hapi-Wise, Abigail Roach, Apii Nicholls.

Matatū: Renee Holmes, Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Amy du Plessis, Grace Brooker, Grace Steinmetz, Rosie Kelly, Di Hiini; Marcelle Parkes, Kendra Reynolds, Lucy Jenkins, Cindy Nelles, Alana Bremner (c), Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Phillipa Love. Reserves: Natalie Delamere, Ona Palu, Steph Te-Ohaere Fox, Emma Dermody, Atlanta Lolohea, Georgia Cormick, Martha Mataele, Charntay Poko.