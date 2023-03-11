Wellington Phoenix stun A-League Women leaders Sydney FC with Kate Taylor volley

At Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Sydney: Wellington Phoenix 1 (Kate Taylor 32’) Sydney FC 0: HT: 1-0

Wellington Phoenix have moved within a point of moving off the bottom of the A-League Women ladder after stunning league leaders Sydney FC 1-0 on the road to claim the biggest win of their short history.

Centre back Kate Taylor fired home a left-footed volley after a Michaela Foster corner wasn’t cleared properly in the 32nd minute at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Goalkeeper Brianna Edwards then made a crucial save with 15 minutes to play, her trailing foot denying Mackenzie Hawkesby after Australian international Cortnee Vine counter-attacked and crossed from the right.

Sydney FC were without goalkeeper Jada Whyman and centre back Charlotte Mclean after they collided in last weekend's win over Western United and were also missing their other centre back, Nat Tobin, through suspension.

Phoenix coach Natalie Lawrence had been away from her team during the week while attending an OFC Pro Licence course in Auckland and made two changes from last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Brisbane Roar.

Emma Rolston came in up front for Ava Pritchard, who was left out of the starting XI for the first time in the club’s fledgling history, while Paige Satchell replaced Milly Clegg as a wide attacker.

Former Football Fern Anna Green was handed a rare start for Sydney as a result of their absences and went close to giving them the lead after 15 minutes, when a corner wasn’t cleared and the ball fell to her in the middle of the box.

Her shot took a deflection, but was headed goalwards before Edwards got up and tipped it over the bar.

From there it was the Phoenix who had the better chances, with Satchell and Rolston combining to outfox Green after 22 minutes, only for Satchell to have no options to cut the ball back to from the byline.

Satchell also forced Sydney’s replacement goalkeeper Katie Offer to make a save after getting in down the right after half an hour, and it was from the ensuing corner that the Phoenix took the lead.

Foster’s delivery was met by a punch from Offer, but it only fell as far as Taylor, who put the ball in the back of the net with her weaker foot to give her side a deserved lead.

It was the Phoenix’s 13th goal of the season and the ninth in which Foster has played a substantial role.

The visitors continued to attack as the second half began and it wasn’t until the 65th minute that Sydney forced Edwards to make a second save – a comfortable stop of a shot from Princess Ibini.

Rola Badawiya had to be alert to prevent Foster from scoring directly from a corner and it was following another corner soon after that Vine broke down the right, beating Taylor and drawing Mackenzie Barry over, which left Hawkesby free in the middle of the box.

Edwards came out to meet her and managed to get her foot to Hawkesby’s shot and she leapt for joy as the ball rolled out for a corner, which was easily dealt with.

Sydney kept coming as seven minutes of stoppage time were added, but it was the Phoenix that went closest to scoring, when Betsy Hassett met a cutback from Clegg, but had her shot blocked.

It rebounded to Zoe McMeeken who turned it into the net, but she had been offside and the goal therefore didn’t stand.

When the final whistle blew a minute later, it didn’t matter.

The big moment

The Phoenix were forced to settle for a draw last weekend against Brisbane Roar after conceding late and Edwards’ foot save with 15 minutes to go ensured there wouldn’t be a repeat here.

Best on pitch

There were a few, but Satchell had her best attacking display in a Phoenix shirt after being restored to the starting XI for the first time since the February international break. It was her shot that led to the decisive corner. Foster was also a standout, as has become routine, both with her delivery and her defensive work.

The big picture

The Phoenix have now closed within a point of the Newcastle Jets at the bottom of the A-League Women ladder and will be eyeing their meeting in two weeks’ time. First comes a visit by Perth Glory to Sky Stadium next Saturday.