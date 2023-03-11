Chiefs Manawa secure top spot in Super Rugby Aupiki with another win over Matatū

At FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton: Chiefs Manawa 46 (Georgia Daals 2, Mererangi Paul, Luka Connor, Kennedy Simon, Tynealle Fitzgerald, Grace Houpapa-Barrett tries; Hazel Tubic pen, 3 con, Tenika Willison con) Matatū 38 (Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Rosie Kelly, Grace Steinmetz, Natalie Delamere, Lucy Jenkins, Grace Brooker tries; Renee Holmes 4 con). HT: 34-19.

The Chiefs Manawa flexed their muscle to secure top spot ahead of Super Rugby Aupiki’s semifinals after overwhelming Matatū on Saturday.

The defending champions finished the third (and last) round of the regular season with a third successive victory, beating the southern side 46-38 in Hamilton.

The Manawa look every bit like a team heading to their second title despite fading in the second half after leading by 27.

Their pack, with Black Ferns such as Luka Connor, Tanya Kalounivale, Kelsie Thwaites, Chelsea Bremner, Charmaine Smith and captain Kennedy Simon, was again utterly relentless.

Trailing 19-8 inside 22 minutes after Matatū scored some brilliant tries on the break, the Chiefs’ forwards rolled their sleeves up but also showed plenty of class with slick, skilful offloads.

Their home side’s attack clicked into action, too, and scored 38 unanswered points with a succession of superb moves.

Matatū rallied in the final quarter, with Natalie Delamere, Lucy Jenkins and Grace Brooker all crossing to deny the Chiefs a bonus point.

However, their comeback was too late. They head into next weekend’s semifinals with a 1-2 record after also losing against the Hurricanes Poua in a dramatic finish last Saturday.

Black Fern Hazel Tubic ran the show with a masterclass at first five-eighth and the pace of Georgia Daals on their left (she scored two tries from outstanding attacks) caused the visitors problems all afternoon.

Halfback Violet Hapi-Wise also a had breakout game for the Chiefs after coming off the bench and Grace Houpapa-Barrett completed their scoring before Matatū’s late flurry.

Matatū struck swiftly down their right flank for an excellent opening try to Cheyelle Robins-Reti and often troubled the Chiefs out wide.

However, the Manawa’s persistence approach – by using their forwards to barge into Matatū’s 22 – paid off when Grace Steinmetz’s error gifted Mererangi Paul their first score.

Hooker Connor claimed her fifth try in three matches before a big 31st minute scrum, in which the Chiefs shunted Matatū backwards, and No 8 Simon crossed.

Matatū led after another superb breakaway finished by rapid Matatū first-five Rosie Kelly, with Steinmetz also bursting through the middle to atone for her earlier mistake.

The big moment

The match was in the balance until the Chiefs struck twice in the final moments of an extended first half.

Daals scored her first in the 38th minute and Matatū were made to regret their decision to play on after the hooter sounded following Tubic’s unsuccessful penalty goal attempt.

The Chiefs won a turnover penalty, then terrific loose forward Tynealle Fitzgerald crashed over as Matatū’s defence was scattered by another of the home side’s dominant lineout drives.

MVP

Singling out one Chiefs forward is difficult.

Chiefs No 10 Tubic, however, had a marvellous game and was oozing the sort of confidence that allowed her to perfectly execute an outrageous chip-and-chase kick in the second half.

Match rating: 6/10

Both sides wanted to play on fine afternoon in Waikato and there were some stunning tries and attacks amongst the 13 tries.

The Manawa forwards were the difference, however.

The big picture

The Chiefs’ third win ensured they will finish top from three rounds, while Matatū’s final position is yet to be decided.

Both will play in next Sunday’s semifinals in Albany.

The result from Saturday’s second match, between the Hurricanes Poua and the Blues in Wellington, will determine the semifinal line-up.