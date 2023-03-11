Blues snatch stunning late victory to beat Hurricanes Poua for first win of Super Rugby Aupiki

The Blues recorded their first win of Super Rugby Aupiki after three late tries to beat the Hurricanes Poua.

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: Blues 31 (Patricia Maliepo 2, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Ruahei Demant, Krysten Cottrell tries; Demant, Cottrell 2 con) Hurricanes Poua 22 (Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly 2, Joanah Ngan-Woo tries; Carys Dallinger 2 con, pen) HT: 5-7.

The Blues snatched a stunning victory in the capital with three late tries earning them their first success of Super Rugby Aupiki against the Hurricanes Poua on Saturday.

Krysten Cottrell converted her own try to regain the lead with three minutes left and Patricia Maliepo’s second on full-time was the icing on the cake of their 31-22 win in Wellington.

The Blues dominated much of the first half without capitalising on the pressure they applied on the home side and were chasing the game after the Hurricanes appeared to take control.

It didn’t seem like the Auckland side’s day.

Jaymie Kolose’s desperate chase to touch down a long kick which went to the TMO, when the Blues winger appeared to beat the Poua’s Isabella Waterman to ground a loose ball, went against them after referee Nick Hogan ruled no try on the field at a crucial time in the final quarter.

Maliepo then reduced the deficit to five points with seven minutes left with her first try, before the Blues wasted a glorious chance when Kolose broke away but failed to pass to captain Ruahei Demant in space.

It didn’t matter. They scored twice in the final four minutes to leapfrog the Hurricanes into third in the third (and final) round ahead of next weekend’s semifinals in Albany.

Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali was excellent for the Poua at second five-eighth and was composed in key moments, passing smartly to team-mates in space.

The Blues were more frenetic and despite their increasing dominance with their set piece, they were heading to defeat until their remarkable late flurry.

Halfback Melanie Puckett made a massive difference for the visitors off the bench.

The Hurricanes often looked more likely to strike and Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly’s double from her right wing had them on course for a second win.

Imposing lock Joanah Ngan-Woo grabbed another try for the Hurricanes after the break and Stephens-Daly’s second, after Ruahei Demant’s score for the Blues, gave the hosts a handy lead which Carys Dallinger extended to 10 points with 16 minutes left after her penalty goal.

However, the Poua crumbled in the closing stages.

Ayesha Leti-I'iga’s comical yellow card in the 10th minute – she instinctively caught the ball in an offside position while running back into the defensive line – created space for opposing winger Katelyn Vahaakolo to score the opener for the Blues.

The visitors were making metres and breaking through with excellent offloads but couldn't convert further chances into points.

In fact, the Hurricanes led at the break when one of Subritzky-Nafatali’s pinpoint kick passes was collected on the right wing by Stephens-Daly for a simple finish.

When the Poua had possession, Subritzky-Nafatali had another commanding performance and was pulling much of the strings at second-five. Her kicking game was strong.

But they didn’t have enough of the ball to punish the Blues, who squandered promising moments in a frustrating half when their No 12, Maliepo, caused problems for the hosts without finding the final pass.

The big moment

Cottrell’s try in the 76th minute regained the lead for the Blues for the first time in the second half. The Hurricanes were crushed.

MVP

Subritzky-Nafatali was outstanding for the Hurricanes. She didn’t deserve to be on the losing side.

Match rating: 7/10

It was scrappy yet tense. The Hurricanes were in the ascendancy for long spells of the second half, but the Blues kept fighting back and stole victory after losing twice in the opening rounds.

The big picture

Next Sunday’s semifinals sees the Chiefs play the Hurricanes and the Blues will face Matatū.

The Poua fell to fourth after three rounds and the Blues climbed up to third to decide the final standings.