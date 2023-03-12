Back to round one: Super Rugby Aupiki semifinals repeats of season openers

The Blues recorded their first win of Super Rugby Aupiki after three late tries to beat the Hurricanes Poua.

The Blues finally completed a comeback in Super Rugby Aupiki at the weekend and now have a chance to make up for the one that got away three weeks ago in next Sunday's semifinals.

The three-week round-robin is now complete and it was Chiefs Manawa who finished top of the ladder, after they beat Matatū 46-38 at FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday.

Crystal Kaua’s side couldn’t crack the 50-point mark for the third round in a row, but they finished with an average of 49.7 points to their name each week – 18 more than their nearest rival.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Kiritapu Demant of the Blues is tackled during their win over Hurricanes Poua.

With eight minutes to go in the second match on Saturday, between Hurricanes Poua and the Blues at Sky Stadium in Wellington, it looked like the home team would get up and avoid the Chiefs in the semifinals.

But having been down 22-12, the Blues proceeded to score three tries in the final seven minutes – two of them to second-five Patricia Maliepo – to claim a 31-22 win and avoid the Chiefs themselves.

They will instead play Matatū in the first of two matches at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland next Sunday, with the Hurricanes trying to stop the Chiefs juggernaut in the later clash.

Matatū and the Blues met in Dunedin in round one, with the South Island team racing out to a 33-14 lead five minutes after halftime.

The Auckland-based team then scored the final three tries to pull within two points, only for Ruahai Demant to miss a match-tying conversion after the hooter, which meant Matatū won 33-31.

The Blues also fell short with comebacks in their round two loss to the Chiefs, but after finally getting up in dramatic fashion on Saturday, they will head into their rematch with Matatū full of confidence.

SKY SPORT The Chiefs Manawa secured top spot ahead of the semifinals with a third win against Matatū in Hamilton.

Their rivals haven’t won since riding their luck and holding off the Blues a fortnight ago, but could be buoyed by the fact that they dealt the Chiefs more blows than those who went before them.

The clash in Hamilton had three distinct phases – an opening 20 minutes or so where Matatū scored three tries to one to go up 19-8; the next 50 minutes, where the Chiefs scored six tries and went up 46-19; and a final 10 where Matatū scored another three tries of their own.

Though some of the attacking play in Aupiki this season has been thrilling, with a try scored every eight minutes on average, some of the defensive work has left a lot to be desired, even that of the runaway leaders.

Getting that side of the game right in the decisive moments over the next two weeks will be crucial, with all four teams still in the hunt thanks to New Zealand Rugby’s generous format.

The winners of Sunday’s semifinals will meet in the final at FMG Stadium Waikato the following Saturday, with the losers playing off for third earlier that day.

Super Rugby Aupiki – round 3 results

At FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton: Chiefs Manawa 46 (Georgia Daals 2, Mererangi Paul, Luka Connor, Kennedy Simon, Tynealle Fitzgerald, Grace Houpapa-Barrett tries; Hazel Tubic pen, 3 con, Tenika Willison con) Matatū 38 (Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Rosie Kelly, Grace Steinmetz, Natalie Delamere, Lucy Jenkins, Grace Brooker tries; Renee Holmes 4 con). HT: 34-19

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: Blues 31 (Patricia Maliepo 2, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Ruahei Demant, Krysten Cottrell tries; Demant, Cottrell 2 con) Hurricanes Poua 22 (Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly 2, Joanah Ngan-Woo tries; Carys Dallinger 2 con, pen) HT: 5-7

Points: Chiefs Manawa 13, Matatū 5, Blues 5, Hurricanes Poua 4

Semifinals

Both at North Harbour Stadium, Auckland

Sunday, March 19, 3.15pm: Matatū v Blues

Sunday, March 19, 6.05pm: Chiefs Manawa v Hurricanes Poua

Winners meet in the final on Saturday, March 25 at 2.05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato