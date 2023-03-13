Wellington Phoenix women a real chance of avoiding wooden spoon after Sydney FC upset

Wellington Phoenix’s biggest win to date in their short history has them primed to avoid the wooden spoon in A-League Women.

Centre back Kate Taylor’s left-footed volley after a corner in the 32nd minute gave the Phoenix a 1-0 away win over league leaders Sydney FC in hot conditions on Saturday afternoon.

It was by far the biggest scalp they’ve claimed in their 28 matches since they entered the league last season and only the fourth time they’ve tasted victory.

But while they made sure to celebrate it on Saturday night, they will now be looking to make the strongest finish possible, with four matches remaining over the next three weeks.

The Phoenix now have nine points and have matched their return in their debut season, once the four extra fixtures this season are taken into account.

They are just one point behind the 10th-placed Newcastle Jets at the bottom of the A-League Women ladder – a team that has lost seven of its eight matches this year.

The Phoenix will travel to Newcastle on Saturday, March 25 for a potential wooden-spoon decider, but they will be hoping they might have leapfrogged the Jets before then.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix midfielders Alyssa Whinham and Chloe Knott of Phoenix celebrate beating Sydney FC.

Next up is a visit from seventh-placed Perth Glory to Sky Stadium next Saturday [kickoff 5pm], for the first standalone home match the Phoenix have played in the capital since round two.

The Jets meanwhile travel to Adelaide on Friday night, for a match against an eighth-placed United team that just beat the Glory for their first win since they edged the Phoenix in Wellington prior to Christmas.

After their trip to Newcastle, the Phoenix have a Tuesday night trip to Adelaide – a match that was originally scheduled for December 27, but was postponed due to forecast extreme heat – and a visit from fourth-placed Melbourne Victory on April 1 to round out their season.

Coach Natalie Lawrence spent the week away from her team on an OFC Pro Licence course in Auckland before joining them in Sydney on Friday night, but was in regular contact with assistant Callum Holmes as the team went about their preparations.

A pair of changes to their front three – the reintroduction of Emma Rolston and Paige Satchell in place of Ava Pritchard and Milly Clegg – were plotted in the aftermath of last week’s home draw with Brisbane Roar and confirmed on Thursday.

Rolston and Satchell were new additions for the Phoenix this summer and the two Football Ferns had their best games for the club on Saturday – the former holding the ball up as well as dropping deep to link play, the latter looking more dangerous than she has for a while, including when she forced a save that led to the decisive corner.

More will be required from both of them – and the rest of the team – if the Phoenix are to finish as strong as possible and Lawrence said that was the prevailing mindset within the squad in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s win.

"They've never let the noise waver them from knowing that these results were going to happen.

“Then credit to them, they're like, we still have four games left, we still have 12 points to get, so let's move on.

"I think that's a little bit of a different mindset from previous wins.

“Now we have the taste for it, we've had the feeling, we've deserved it, it's like okay, brush that off, onto the next one.

“It's a credit to the group how grounded they are with that.”